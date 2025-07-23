Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
State Department claims EU is ‘Orwellian censorship’

2025-07-23 03:12:47
(MENAFN) The U.S. State Department has strongly criticized the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), calling it a violation of free speech principles. The comments were made in response to France’s endorsement of the law, which aims to regulate online content across Europe.

The State Department echoed concerns raised by Vice President J.D. Vance, who accused EU governments of using the DSA to silence dissent and marginalize rising right-wing parties like Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD). “Thousands in Europe are being prosecuted for speaking out against their own governments. This Orwellian censorship won’t deceive the United States,” the department said on X. “The DSA doesn’t protect free speech — it protects European leaders from criticism.”

France’s UN mission recently promoted the DSA, stating: “In Europe, one is free to speak, not free to spread illegal content.” The law, passed in 2022, requires platforms to remove “illegal and harmful” content and counter disinformation. Critics in both Europe and the U.S. have likened it to the creation of a “ministry of truth.”

Tensions over free speech have intensified in France. Earlier this year, French prosecutors launched an investigation into Elon Musk’s platform X, accusing it of enabling political interference and hate speech. Musk’s company dismissed the probe as politically driven.

In a separate case, Russian-born tech entrepreneur Pavel Durov was arrested in France over allegations that his messaging app Telegram was used for criminal activity. Released on bail, Durov denied the charges and accused French authorities of suppressing free speech. He also claimed French intelligence tried to coerce him into censoring content during Romania’s 2024 presidential election.

France’s DGSE intelligence agency acknowledged it had reminded Durov of his legal obligations to moderate content but denied exerting pressure related to election interference.

