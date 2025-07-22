Adrenoleukodystrophy Market To Surge Through 2034, Fueled By Gene Therapies And Rising Disease Awareness Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)"Adrenoleukodystrophy Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2034"The adrenoleukodystrophy treatment market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by increasing disease awareness, rising adrenoleukodystrophy prevalence, and breakthrough therapies from key pharmaceutical players, including Bluebird Bio, Minoryx Therapeutics, Neuraxpharm, Poxel, Orpheris, Magenta Therapeutics, and SOM Biotech, among others.

DelveInsight's " Adrenoleukodystrophy Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the adrenoleukodystrophy treatment market, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as market trends across the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report comprehensively evaluates the current treatment landscape, emerging therapies, market share of individual treatments, and adrenoleukodystrophy market forecasts through 2034, providing crucial insights for stakeholders in the adrenoleukodystrophy therapeutic area.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the adrenoleukodystrophy treatment market is currently experiencing robust growth and is projected to continue its expansion during the forecasted period, driven by enhanced understanding of disease mechanisms, increasing awareness of newborn screening programs, and the growing number of cases of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. Furthermore, the US holds the largest adrenoleukodystrophy market share across 7MM with USD 400 million in market size in 2023. This constitutes about 40% of the total market share across 7MM.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the United States accounted for more than 30% of diagnosed adrenoleukodystrophy prevalent cases across the 7MM in 2023. Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest adrenoleukodystrophy patient population with approximately 25% of cases, followed by France and the UK in 2023.

The DelveInsight's report further categorizes the adrenoleukodystrophy patient population based on age of onset and severity of symptoms. Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) is classified into three main types: childhood cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN), and Addison's disease. According to DelveInsight's estimates, CALD accounted for the largest share of approximately 50% of diagnosed adrenoleukodystrophy cases in the United States in 2023. Additionally, adrenoleukodystrophy predominantly affects males during childhood, with around 60% of ALD cases diagnosed in males based on the gender-specific adrenoleukodystrophy prevalence analysis in the report.

While there is no definitive cure for adrenoleukodystrophy, several treatment options are aimed at managing the condition and potentially slowing disease progression. A milestone in adrenoleukodystrophy treatment occurred with the FDA approval of SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) by Bluebird Bio in September 2022, marking the first FDA-approved adrenoleukodystrophy therapy shown to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys 4-17 years of age with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. This autologous hematopoietic stem cell-based gene therapy has revolutionized the adrenoleukodystrophy treatment landscape by addressing the underlying genetic defect in the ABCD1 gene.

According to the DelveInsight report, the adrenoleukodystrophy therapies pipeline is robust and promising, with several novel treatments in development. Minoryx Therapeutics' leriglitazone (MIN-102) has shown clinical benefit in both adult X-ALD patients in the A DVANCE trial and pediatric X-ALD patients in the NEXUS trial , demonstrating brain penetration and a favorable safety profile. The therapy has been granted orphan drug status for X-ALD from both the FDA and EMA , along with Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the FDA. However, in January 2024, the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) initially recommended not to grant marketing authorization for Nezglyal (leriglitazone), though Minoryx Therapeutics and Neuraxpharm are seeking re-examination by the EMA's CHMP for conditional approval.

Recent developments in Adrenoleukodystrophy treatment have been marked by significant progress, especially in gene therapy and novel drug development, with several therapies securing FDA attention and advancing through clinical trials as of 2025.

In December 2024, Minoryx Therapeutics announced that Leriglitazone (MIN-102) , a selective PPAR gamma agonist, met the primary endpoint in the NEXUS Phase 2/3 clinical trial for pediatric patients with ccALD. However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA)'s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended in May 2024 against granting marketing authorization for Leriglitazone (NEZGLYAL) as a treatment for ccALD.

Further research and clinical trials are exploring alternative gene therapy approaches. For instance, a clinical trial registered as NCT03727555 is investigating the use of the lentiviral vector TYF-ABCD1 to correct the defective ABCD1 gene.

The adrenoleukodystrophy treatment market is highly competitive, with major players including Bluebird Bio, Minoryx Therapeutics, Neuraxpharm, Poxel, Orpheris, Magenta Therapeutics, and SOM Biotech, all advancing a variety of therapies through robust R&D and strategic collaborations. Current treatment approaches primarily include hormone replacement therapy, dietary therapy with Lorenzo's oil, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, with general supportive care and symptomatic treatment provided by pediatricians or neurologists.

Looking ahead, the adrenoleukodystrophy market is expected to witness continued innovation driven by enhanced understanding of disease mechanisms and personalized medicine approaches. While significant progress has been made with gene therapy and other emerging treatments, challenges remain in addressing the progressive nature of the disease, preventing neurologic dysfunction, and improving treatment accessibility across diverse patient populations. Leriglitazone is expected to capture a significant adrenoleukodystrophy market share during the forecast period, pending regulatory approval. As research continues and awareness grows through newborn screening programs, the adrenoleukodystrophy market is poised for remarkable expansion and therapeutic innovation through 2034.

