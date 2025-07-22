Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
911 Service Today Expands To Summerville After 5,000+ Charleston Repairs And Over 800 Five-Star Reviews


2025-07-22 04:31:34
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Now offering fast, same-day appliance repair in Summerville with certified local technicians you can count on.

Thousands of families in Charleston rely on us to fix their appliances fast-and now it's Summerville's turn” - Andrew TaylorSUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After completing over 5,000 appliance repairs in Charleston and earning over 800 five-star reviews,911 Service Today has opened a new location in Summerville, SC . This move brings faster, same-day service and local appliance repair expertise to homeowners across Dorchester County.

The Summerville team offers full-service repairs for all major household appliances, including stoves , ovens , microwave ovens, dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers, dryers, microwaves, and washing machines. With fully insured and certified technicians, the company services all major appliance makes and models, and provides a 30-minute call-ahead notice to keep customers informed and prepared.

About 911 Service Today

911 Service Today is a family-owned, local appliance repair company proudly serving Charleston, Summerville, and surrounding communities. With over 5,000 completed repairs and over 800 five-star reviews, the company is trusted for its same-day service, work on any make or model, and insured & certified local technicians. Services include repair for stoves, ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers, dryers, and washing machines. Customers always receive a 30-minute call-ahead and flat-rate, transparent pricing-no hidden fees, no surprises.

