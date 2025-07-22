Veho And Enveyo Integration Enables Enterprise Shippers And 3Pls To Easily Diversify Last Mile Delivery

E-Commerce Brands Using Enveyo Can Now Use Veho for Delivery

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veho, the fastest-growing alternative parcel delivery platform in the U.S., and Enveyo, the leading logistics data and optimization provider, today announced a technical integration that makes Veho plug‐and‐play for Enveyo customers seeking reliable, on‐time, cost-competitive last-mile delivery.

Enveyo aggregates shipping data, optimizes multi‐carrier routing, audits freight billing, and powers branded post‐purchase visibility-giving enterprise e‐commerce brands and 3PLs like CooperVision, Zazzle, Barrett Distribution, GEODIS, and Saddle Creek Logistics real-time insight and control over thousands of shipments per day.

Veho, fueled by its robust driver-tech and network of 85,000+ local delivery partners, has doubled its e‐commerce volume in six months. It offers faster, more cost-effective delivery and a superior customer experience-evidenced by enterprise clients like Macy's, Sephora, Lululemon, Stitch Fix, and Hello Fresh and 3PLs like ShipBob and Flexport.

As a result of this integration, Enveyo users can now select Veho directly within their Cloudroute account-no custom setup required. This unlocks immediate access to Veho's regional delivery network, enabling brands and 3PLs to diversify carriers, reduce dependence on legacy providers, and tap into Veho's operational infrastructure. Enterprise shippers benefit from the combined strengths of Enveyo's intelligent multi-carrier shipping platform and Veho's advanced delivery capabilities to scale high-quality, data-driven logistics strategies.

"Enterprise shippers are under pressure to reduce costs, improve delivery reliability, and simplify operations-but too often they're stuck with rigid systems, outdated routing logic, or carriers that can't scale with their needs," said Deborah Surrette, Chief Commercial Officer at Veho. "Veho's integrating with Enveyo removes that friction. It makes Veho instantly accessible to brands looking for better visibility, smarter diversification, and a delivery experience that protects their customer relationships and bottom line."

"Logistics leaders today are grappling with scattered data, billing mismatches, and limited visibility-while trying to reduce costs and improve delivery performance," said Nate Endicott, SVP of Growth at Enveyo. "Our platform exists to solve those challenges: unifying shipment, tracking, and invoice data; identifying where money is lost; and automating the decisions that drive efficiency. By integrating with Veho, we're removing yet another barrier-making it fast and seamless for enterprise brands and 3PLs to adopt a high-performing, alternative last-mile carrier without adding complexity."

About Veho

Veho is the fastest‐growing parcel delivery platform in America because its technology enables more reliable, faster and cost‐competitive delivery alongside a superior customer experience. The industry‐leading results speak for themselves: 99 % on‐time delivery, 4.9/5 customer satisfaction score, 71 % fewer delivery‐related refunds, and a 41% increase in customer lifetime value. That's how Veho is turning delivery from a cost center into a value‐driver. Learn why leading brands like Macy's, Saks, Lululemon, Sephora, Hello Fresh and dozens more, and 3PLs like Flexport and Shipbob, trust their brands and bottom lines to Veho at shipveho .

About Enveyo

Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping 3PLs and shippers of all sizes like CooperVision, Zazzle, Barrett Distribution, GEODIS, and Saddle Creek Logistics, move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and freight auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle. Powered by a robust, enterprise data management platform, Enveyo Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit solutions enable organizations to make business-transforming shipping decisions. To learn more about how Enveyo moves logistics forward, visit enveyo .

Media Contacts:

Veho: [email protected]

Enveyo: [email protected]

SOURCE Veho

