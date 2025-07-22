Butadiene Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030 Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts With Details Of All Active And Planned Plants - Asia To Dominate Due To Demand In Automotives & Appliances

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global butadiene capacity is set to expand by 19% from 2025 to 2030, driven by its vital role in producing synthetic rubbers and plastics like ABS, crucial for industries such as automotive, appliances, and tires. Asia leads this growth due to rising regional demand. Discover more on planned capacity and investment insights.

The "Butadiene Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global butadiene capacity is poised to grow significantly by around 19% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period, as it is a highly versatile petrochemical that serves as a key building block for production of various other chemicals. These include synthetic rubbers and plastics like ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), which are used in different industrial and consumer products. Asia is set to dominate this growth, due to its increasing demand from automotive, appliances and tire industries.

Scope



Global Butadiene capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030

Global Butadiene planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries Key details of the Butadiene plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Key Topics Covered:

01. Global Butadiene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region



Key Highlights

Global Butadiene Capacity Contribution by Region

Butadiene Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock

Regional Butadiene Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Butadiene Additions

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Butadiene Plants by Region

New Projects Announcements Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Butadiene Plants

02. Global Butadiene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country



Global Butadiene Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Global Butadiene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Butadiene Plants by Country Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Butadiene Projects by Key Countries

03. Global Butadiene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company



Global Butadiene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024 Global Butadiene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

04. Butadiene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia



Butadiene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Butadiene Projects in Asia

06. Butadiene Capacity Outlook in FSU



Butadiene Capacity in FSU by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Butadiene Projects in FSU

07. Butadiene Capacity Outlook in the Middle East



Butadiene Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Butadiene Projects in the Middle East

08. Butadiene Capacity Outlook in Europe



Butadiene Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Butadiene Projects in Europe

09. Butadiene Capacity Outlook in Other Regions



Butadiene Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030

Butadiene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030 Butadiene Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030

10. Appendix

