Butadiene Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030 Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts With Details Of All Active And Planned Plants - Asia To Dominate Due To Demand In Automotives & Appliances
Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butadiene Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global butadiene capacity is poised to grow significantly by around 19% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period, as it is a highly versatile petrochemical that serves as a key building block for production of various other chemicals. These include synthetic rubbers and plastics like ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), which are used in different industrial and consumer products. Asia is set to dominate this growth, due to its increasing demand from automotive, appliances and tire industries.
Scope
- Global Butadiene capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030 Global Butadiene planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries Key details of the Butadiene plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced Butadiene plants globally Identify opportunities in the global Butadiene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook for Butadiene capacity data Assess key project data of your peers and competitors
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Butadiene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Key Highlights Global Butadiene Capacity Contribution by Region Butadiene Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock Regional Butadiene Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock Global Planned and Announced Capacity Butadiene Additions Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Butadiene Plants by Region New Projects Announcements Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Butadiene Plants
02. Global Butadiene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global Butadiene Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Global Butadiene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Butadiene Plants by Country Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Butadiene Projects by Key Countries
03. Global Butadiene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global Butadiene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024 Global Butadiene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
04. Butadiene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- Butadiene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Butadiene Projects in Asia
06. Butadiene Capacity Outlook in FSU
- Butadiene Capacity in FSU by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Butadiene Projects in FSU
07. Butadiene Capacity Outlook in the Middle East
- Butadiene Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Butadiene Projects in the Middle East
08. Butadiene Capacity Outlook in Europe
- Butadiene Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Butadiene Projects in Europe
09. Butadiene Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- Butadiene Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030 Butadiene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030 Butadiene Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment