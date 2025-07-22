403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese scholar highlights importance of US-China collaboration
(MENAFN) Amid a challenging global environment, a leading Chinese scholar has underscored the importance of cooperation between China and the United States, calling it the most reasonable and effective approach for the world’s two largest economies.
Wang Junwei, director of the Academic and Editorial Committee at the Institute of Party History and Literature under the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference on Monday.
“Looking back on the history of China-U.S. relations since the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, it is clear that peace has been the foundation of their ties,” Wang stated. “Cooperation is the most correct way for our two countries to engage, and mutual benefit has always characterized our exchanges.”
His comments come as China commemorates the 80th anniversary of its victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the broader World Anti-Fascist War.
Wang Junwei, director of the Academic and Editorial Committee at the Institute of Party History and Literature under the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference on Monday.
“Looking back on the history of China-U.S. relations since the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, it is clear that peace has been the foundation of their ties,” Wang stated. “Cooperation is the most correct way for our two countries to engage, and mutual benefit has always characterized our exchanges.”
His comments come as China commemorates the 80th anniversary of its victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the broader World Anti-Fascist War.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment