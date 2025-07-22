Chinese scholar highlights importance of US-China collaboration

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN) Amid a challenging global environment, a leading Chinese scholar has underscored the importance of cooperation between China and the United States, calling it the most reasonable and effective approach for the world’s two largest economies.

Wang Junwei, director of the Academic and Editorial Committee at the Institute of Party History and Literature under the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference on Monday.

“Looking back on the history of China-U.S. relations since the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, it is clear that peace has been the foundation of their ties,” Wang stated. “Cooperation is the most correct way for our two countries to engage, and mutual benefit has always characterized our exchanges.”

His comments come as China commemorates the 80th anniversary of its victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the broader World Anti-Fascist War.

