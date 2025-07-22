Palistar Capital Announces Completion Of U.S. Wireless Assets Combination, New Securitization Financing, And Appoints David Bacino To Lead Symphony Towers

Establishes One of the Largest Pools of Privately Held Wireless Assets in North America

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar"), an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications and digital infrastructure, has confirmed the completion of its previously announced U.S. wireless assets combination. The integration of the assets of its portfolio company CTI Towers, Inc. ("CTI") with Palistar's telecom easements portfolio has created one of the largest and fastest growing pools of wireless assets in North America.

The entity is comprised of approximately 3,000 operated, managed and/or marketed wireless assets across all 50 states and consists of a combination of urban, suburban and rural macro wireless locations with long-term leases from investment grade counterparties. The multi-thousand site asset pool is the result of a 6-year acquisition effort started by Palistar in 2019 and completed through hundreds of individual acquisitions to date.

In addition, Palistar recently completed a securitization of this asset pool that provides access to up to $515 million of institutional insurance grade debt capital. Symphony Towers, an affiliate of Palistar, will continue to manage the assets for growth, leveraging scale and operating expense synergies.

Furthermore, following completion of the combination of these 3,000 wireless assets, Palistar announces that David Bacino, Operating Partner at Palistar, will assume the leadership of Symphony Towers and oversee the pool of assets and its growth.

"These 3,000 assets have been carefully curated over the last 6-years, and we believe they are now well positioned to deliver strong and growing cash flow growth and yield – an ideal combination desired by investors. The completion of the planned combination should allow us to deliver on sustainable cash flow growth," said Omar Jaffrey, Founder and Managing Partner of Palistar and Founder and Chairman of Symphony Towers. "As one of the premier institutional managers and investors in towers, rooftops, and ground leases for more than a decade, we remain focused on delivering collaborative, value-driven solutions for site owners, tower companies, and carriers."

Mr. Jaffrey added, "I'm confident that David Bacino – a trusted member of the Palistar leadership team and a proven expert in the tower industry – is the right person to lead the team at Symphony Towers and to manage these critical infrastructure assets. His steady leadership and deep and trusted relationships across the sector reflect our values and our strategy, as we advance the long-term interests of our employees, customers, and investors."

Mr. Bacino stated: "Symphony Towers has one of the most talented and hard-working teams in the industry which we have built over the last 6 years. I'm excited to lead Symphony Towers as it continues to evolve as one of the fastest growing businesses in U.S. wireless infrastructure."

Mr. Bacino has over 33 years of operating experience in the telecommunications industry and has been a Palistar Operating Partner since 2019. Prior to serving as CEO of CTI Towers from 2021 to 2025, Mr. Bacino was the President of Melody Wireless Infrastructure from 2014 to 2021, when it was sold for $1.625 billion in one of the most successful exists in wireless digital infrastructure in the U.S.

Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar" or the "Firm") is an alternative asset manager led by Managing Partner and Founder, Omar Jaffrey, focused on digital infrastructure investments. The Firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global digital infrastructure related companies. To learn more about Palistar, visit .

As one of the largest private telecom infrastructure platforms in the U.S., Symphony Towers acquires, manages, and leases approximately 3,000 tower, rooftop, and non-traditional cell sites across all 50 states. Symphony Towers provides strategic revenue to sellers while optimizing administration and lease management for wireless carriers. For more information regarding Symphony Towers, visit .

