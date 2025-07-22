How The National Sports Governance Bill Will Help Nsfs, Players And India's Olympic Ambitions

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) After years of brainstorming and discussions with the elite sports bodies around the world, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 has come to fruition and is ready to transform the sporting landscape in the country.

The highlights of the bill, which is set to be tabled by sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday in the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament, include ensuring transparency, fairness and good governance in the country's sports ecosystem.

While the focus is on the smooth functioning of the national sports bodies without any political or any other pressure and bringing them under one umbrella. Not only that, the bill also has a proposal of setting up a Sports Tribunal to address any dispute between the sports bodies, players and office-bearers. However, courts retain judicial review powers; Tribunal only enables faster resolution.

The Bill ensures autonomy while enforcing basic governance standards. It explicitly prioritises Olympic Charter in case of conflict.

In addition, the bill aligns with India's goal of becoming a sports powerhouse and finishing in the top 10 in the Olympics by 2036.

Key measures include mandatory athlete representation, aligning with international high-performance governance standards, and fostering merit-based selection to minimise internal conflicts that disrupt Olympic preparation.

Athlete welfare is prioritised through safe sport initiatives and accessible grievance redressal systems. Regular audits of National Sports Federations (NSFs) will ensure efficient use of public funds allocated for Olympic readiness. Legal clarity around governance further enhances India's reputation with global bodies like the IOC, opening avenues for increased international partnerships and future hosting opportunities.

On the part of athletes, the bill is designed to ensure that athletes are central to sports governance in India. By mandating representation in decision-making bodies - through Athlete Committees and Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit in every NSF - athletes gain a direct voice in shaping policies and ethical standards.

The framework guarantees safe, harassment-free environments and establishes clear, accessible channels for grievance redressal. It also aims to prevent career setbacks caused by prolonged legal disputes, thereby safeguarding athlete welfare and promoting a culture of accountability and inclusion across all levels of sport administration.