China Reloads Railgun Ambitions As Japan Tests And US Powers Down

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Chinese army scientists led by Professor Lyu Qingao of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Army Engineering University have proposed a novel electromagnetic weapon design that could significantly enhance rail gun performance.
Their“X-rail gun” concept cross-stacks two U-armatures vertically within a shared 200mm-square barrel, creating a dual-circuit system that harnesses“vertical fields that ignore each other” to mitigate electromagnetic interference.
Filed as a patent last year, the design aims to accelerate a 60kg shell to Mach 7-delivering impacts at over Mach 4-potentially striking targets 400km away within six minutes.
While still untested in live-fire conditions and facing challenges from proximity effect complications in tight conductor paths, the concept builds upon proven tech to overcome limitations in shell weight, bore pressure and barrel erosion.
Unlike the navy's earlier rail gun prototype spotted on a Type 072 destroyer in 2018-which struggled with extreme current damage and capped shell weights at 15 kilograms-the army's configuration represents a rare leap forward.
It also contrasts sharply with the US decision to end its rail gun program in 2021 and Japan's cautious testing of 300-gram electromagnetic prototypes.
Asia Times has previously noted that Japan deployed a prototype electromagnetic railgun aboard the test ship JS Asuka.
Developed by the Japanese Ministry of Defense's Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA), it fires projectiles at Mach 6.5 using electromagnetic energy, sidestepping the cost and magazine limitations of missile-based systems.
The weapon offers high-volume, rapid-fire potential but still faces hurdles, including barrel erosion, power supply miniaturization and fire control integration.
