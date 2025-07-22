403
US federal judge says Trump’s plan of pulling funds on Harvard is “mind boggling”
(MENAFN) A U.S. federal judge has expressed serious constitutional doubts over the Trump administration’s decision to revoke more than $2.6 billion in federal funding from Harvard University, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
During a hearing in Boston, Judge Allison Burroughs reportedly found some of the government's arguments “mind boggling,” particularly their claim that Harvard’s alleged failure to adequately respond to campus antisemitism justified the funding cut.
The case stems from a lawsuit filed by Harvard, which argues the funding revocation violates the First Amendment. The university, along with faculty members, has asked the court to issue a summary judgment—seeking a ruling without proceeding to a full trial—on the grounds that the decision lacked legal merit and breached constitutional protections.
“There are limits to what you can terminate, and why, and how,” Judge Burroughs said during the hearing, pushing back on the Justice Department’s reasoning.
While she did not make an immediate ruling, Burroughs is expected to deliver a written decision at a later date.
President Donald Trump reacted quickly on his Truth Social platform, criticizing Judge Burroughs—an Obama appointee—and predicting an unfavorable outcome. “When she rules against us, we will IMMEDIATELY appeal, and WIN,” Trump wrote, labeling Burroughs a “TOTAL DISASTER” and questioning how she came to preside over the case.
