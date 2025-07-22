Trans-Afghan Peace Train Pact Puts Trade Over Turmoil

MENAFN - Asia Times) On July 17, 2025, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan signed a trilateral Framework Agreement on the Joint Feasibility Study of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project during a high-level meeting in Kabul.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in efforts to strengthen regional connectivity and economic integration by linking Central Asia with South Asia through a strategic rail corridor.

The planned route will pass through Termez in Uzbekistan, Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar in Afghanistan and enter Pakistan via the Khyber Pass, ultimately connecting to Pakistani seaports.

All three countries reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful cooperation, enhanced trade and shared regional prosperity. The railway is envisioned to facilitate both passenger and freight services while supporting bilateral, regional and transit trade.

The Trans-Afghan Railway, initially proposed in 2018, is projected to span over 700 kilometers across Afghanistan and drastically reduce transport time from Central Asia to the Arabian Sea from several weeks to just a few days.

Upon successful completion, the railway is expected to carry up to 20 million tons of cargo annually, establishing a vital trade corridor between Central Asia and seaports. This would significantly lower shipping costs, enhance trade efficiency and provide Afghanistan with much-needed transit revenue.

The project has drawn interest from international stakeholders, including Russia, Iran and financial institutions, though political instability and funding gaps, especially within Afghanistan have posed challenges.

Nonetheless, the recent trilateral agreement signals renewed momentum and a strong political will to move the project forward. Afghan officials have welcomed the development as a critical step toward regional economic integration, emphasizing that improved infrastructure could contribute to long-term stability and development in Afghanistan.