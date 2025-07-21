403
Erdogan Confirms Support for Syrian Leadership
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again voiced his backing for Syria’s current leadership, emphasizing that he will not "leave al-Sharaa alone."
He firmly opposed the division of Syrian territory and highlighted that rebuilding the conflict-ravaged nation would be advantageous for Türkiye.
Speaking to journalists on his return from a visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) late Sunday, Erdogan stressed the importance of unity in Syria.
He pointed out that “at a time when even unlikely actors are coming together on Syria,” it is essential to expose how Israel is hindering peace initiatives aimed at bringing stability back to the country.
Türkiye has endorsed the transitional government in Syria headed by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who assumed office following the collapse of the Assad administration in December 2024.
Addressing the ceasefire situation in Syria’s Suwayda region—which recently witnessed violent confrontations between Bedouin groups and the Druze minority before Israel’s intervention—Erdogan noted that the Syrian president has taken a resolute position, showing no willingness to yield.
"Israel does not want stability in the region. It believes that a unified Syria would not be in its interest and continues with such provocations," he remarked.
Touching on the Cyprus issue, Erdogan dismissed any intention of visiting Southern Cyprus. He made it clear that, “just as they do not recognize TRNC as a state, we don't recognize Southern Cyprus as a state.”
He once more emphasized that the only viable path to resolving the long-standing Cyprus conflict is a two-state framework, reiterating there can be “no compromise” on that stance.
