Peace Will Be Established By Destroying Entire Terror Machinery, Says J&K L-G

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, July 20 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that peace will not be bought, but it will be established by destroying the entire terror machinery in the union territory.

Speaking at a function here, the L-G said that the administration is not working to buy peace, but to establish a lasting and just peace in the region.

He asserted that while no innocent will be touched, the guilty will not be spared. He said a pivotal role is being played by J&K Police in dismantling the terror ecosystem.

“J&K Police has an important responsibility to destroy the support system of terrorists, whether it is financial, logistical, or otherwise. It is not just the terrorist who needs to be dealt with, but also the entire machinery that supports terror,” the L-G stressed.

He criticised the past approach where individuals linked to terror activities were given government jobs, while victims of terrorism were neglected and left to fend for themselves.

“The administration is now actively working to rehabilitate the families who have suffered at the hands of terrorists. Many families have lost their loved ones to terrorism. In some homes, only elderly parents are left alive after their sons were brutally killed. Thousands were killed at the behest of Pakistan. On July 13, forty terror victim families in Baramulla were provided appointment letters," he said.

“Some youth lost their fathers when they were just two years old. Today, we are ensuring that their pain is acknowledged and justice is delivered. Naya Jammu and Kashmir is not just a slogan, but a reality which has evolved in the past few years. Now, pens and laptops have replaced stones in the hands of youth. Schools and colleges remain open year-round without hartals. The days of separatist slogans and shutdown calendars are over," the L-G said.

"Today, we have calendars filled with national and international events,” he said.

L-G Sinha said the rattle of the gun has been replaced by the sound of factories. People can now freely take part in religious and cultural events like Muharram processions and Eid Melas, and families can move around without fear and watch movies in cinema halls.

“People must join hands with security forces. Peace is not just the absence of conflict; it is the presence of justice, opportunity, and hope. And we are committed to making that peace a permanent reality,” he added.

It must be mentioned that the L-G said on Saturday that all properties of terror victims usurped by vested interests supported by the terrorists will be restored to lawful owners by August this year.