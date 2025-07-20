403
Hong Kong Raises Hurricane Alert as Wipha Approaches
(MENAFN) At 9:20 a.m. local time on Sunday, the Hong Kong Observatory escalated its hurricane warning to signal No. 10, the highest alert level, in response to the approach of typhoon Wipha.
This alert indicates that wind speeds are forecasted to reach or exceed 118 kilometers per hour. Wipha is expected to make its closest approach to Hong Kong within the coming hours, with the No. 10 hurricane signal projected to remain active for an extended period.
As a result of the severe weather, numerous public services and events across the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) have been suspended to ensure safety.
Air travel has also been heavily impacted, with a large number of flights either canceled or rescheduled amid the storm.
In response to the emergency, the HKSAR government’s Home Affairs Department has established temporary shelters to assist those in need.
Authorities have strongly advised the public to avoid coastal areas while the hazardous conditions persist.
The last time the No. 10 typhoon signal was issued was in September 2023 during super typhoon Saola.
