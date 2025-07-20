Veteran Filmmaker Chandra Barot, Director Of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don', Passes Away At 86

MENAFN - Live Mint) Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot, known for directing the 1978 cult classic Don starring Amitabh Bachchan, passed away on Sunday at the age of 86.

His wife, Deepa Barot, confirmed to the Times of India, noting that he had been battling pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years.

Barot was receiving treatment at Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra under the care of Dr. Manish Shetty and had previously been admitted to Jaslok Hospital, according to a report by the Times of India.

Born and raised in Tanzania, Chandra Barot began his professional life working at a bank before moving to India to pursue a career in films under the mentorship of actor-director Manoj Kumar.

He started out as an assistant director on several notable films, including Purab Aur Pachhim, Yaadgaar, Shor, and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. In Purab Aur Pachhim, he worked closely with Manoj Kumar as his assistant.

Barot made his mark in Indian cinema by directing the 1978 cult classic Don. After its success, he went on to direct the Bengali film Aashrita in 1989, which grossed ₹3 crore, followed by Pyar Bhara Dil in 1991. However, many of his later projects-including Boss, Neil Ko Pakadna... Impossible, and Hong Kong Wali Script were shelved or never released.

Despite this, Don became a cinematic landmark, eventually evolving into a popular franchise with its legacy in Bollywood.