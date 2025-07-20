Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Former South Korean Leader Faces New Charges

2025-07-20 02:38:46
(MENAFN) South Korea's ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol was officially charged again on Saturday with fresh allegations concerning misuse of power in relation to his declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, as reported by a news agency.

According to prosecutors, Yoon—who is already being tried for “insurrection”—allegedly infringed upon Cabinet officials’ rights, backdated the martial law decree, and eliminated government records. He is currently being held at the Seoul Detention Center, located in Uiwang.

His incarceration earlier this month followed a court ruling in Seoul, which approved his arrest due to worries he might tamper with or get rid of critical evidence.

At 64 years old, Yoon had been previously freed from custody in March when a court reversed his arrest from January.

In April, he was officially ousted from the presidency after the Constitutional Court confirmed his December impeachment, originally passed by the National Assembly.

Following a special election in June, the new head of state, Lee Jae Myung, gave the green light to legislation initiating further probes into Yoon’s efforts to impose martial law.

