403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former South Korean Leader Faces New Charges
(MENAFN) South Korea's ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol was officially charged again on Saturday with fresh allegations concerning misuse of power in relation to his declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, as reported by a news agency.
According to prosecutors, Yoon—who is already being tried for “insurrection”—allegedly infringed upon Cabinet officials’ rights, backdated the martial law decree, and eliminated government records. He is currently being held at the Seoul Detention Center, located in Uiwang.
His incarceration earlier this month followed a court ruling in Seoul, which approved his arrest due to worries he might tamper with or get rid of critical evidence.
At 64 years old, Yoon had been previously freed from custody in March when a court reversed his arrest from January.
In April, he was officially ousted from the presidency after the Constitutional Court confirmed his December impeachment, originally passed by the National Assembly.
Following a special election in June, the new head of state, Lee Jae Myung, gave the green light to legislation initiating further probes into Yoon’s efforts to impose martial law.
According to prosecutors, Yoon—who is already being tried for “insurrection”—allegedly infringed upon Cabinet officials’ rights, backdated the martial law decree, and eliminated government records. He is currently being held at the Seoul Detention Center, located in Uiwang.
His incarceration earlier this month followed a court ruling in Seoul, which approved his arrest due to worries he might tamper with or get rid of critical evidence.
At 64 years old, Yoon had been previously freed from custody in March when a court reversed his arrest from January.
In April, he was officially ousted from the presidency after the Constitutional Court confirmed his December impeachment, originally passed by the National Assembly.
Following a special election in June, the new head of state, Lee Jae Myung, gave the green light to legislation initiating further probes into Yoon’s efforts to impose martial law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment