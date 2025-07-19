'Not One Medicine For All': UAE Doctors Say Homeopathy Personalises Treatment

After being told she needed a hysterectomy due to fibroids, a woman found a healing path through homeopathy.

As her symptoms improved within two months and her fibroids shrank significantly - leaving just one small fibroid - experts explained that homeopathy activates the body's self-regulation to achieve long-term healing.

The 46-year-old mother of two (name requested to be withheld), based in Dubai, was dealing with multiple large fibroids - about five large fibroids in her uterus - and diabetes. These fibroids were impacting her life, causing frequent bleeding. She was left with no choice but to undergo a hysterectomy based on the doctor's recommendation.

Usually, many women have no symptoms, but common signs include heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding, bleeding between periods, pelvic pressure or pain, lower back pain, frequent urination, painful intercourse, and difficulty conceiving. In severe cases, fibroids can lead to anaemia due to blood loss.

She decided to try homeopathy at Wellth and started working with homeopathy practitioners. Dr Yasir Shafi, a homeopathy practitioner at Wellth who supervised her treatment, explained: "Homeopathy is a form of alternative medicine that uses natural remedies mainly from plants and minerals, in highly diluted doses, to stimulate the body's self-healing response. It follows the principle of 'like cures like' - treating symptoms with remedies that would produce similar symptoms in a healthy person."

He added, "Treatment is tailored to the individual's physical, emotional, and mental state."

Dr Shafi noted that treatment duration varies from person to person. Acute conditions may improve within days or weeks. At the same time, chronic issues, such as fibroids, often require several months of consistent treatment. Progress depends on the size of the fibroid, overall health, and adherence to the treatment plan.

He also mentioned, "Medicines are mainly derived from plants or minerals. These are potentised through a homeopathic process and prescribed in different potencies."

"It's important to understand that these medicines are not the same for all fibroid patients," he said.

"Homeopathy is a highly individualised approach based on the patient's nature, history, and symptoms. Each patient receives medicine suited to their unique condition - not one medicine for all."

Regarding the 46-year-old woman, she committed to a year-long treatment plan focusing on personalised natural remedies and lifestyle changes.

Within just a couple of months, she noticed an improvement in her symptoms. A follow-up scan showed her fibroids had shrunk significantly, leaving just one small fibroid. This was remarkable since she had been advised that hysterectomy was her only option.

The best part was that she also managed to bring her diabetes under control through holistic methods without conventional medicines.

Dr Asher Shaikh further explained: "How long treatment takes depends on the condition and the individual. Acute issues, such as fever, cough, or food poisoning, can improve within hours or a day. Chronic problems like allergies, eczema, psoriasis, autoimmune disorders, hormonal imbalances, PCOS, migraines, gut issues like IBS, inflammatory bowel disease, thyroid issues, or anxiety may take a few weeks to show deeper improvement and a few months for long-term stabilisation."

He added, "Many patients report early signs that the remedy is working: better sleep, improved mood, more energy - even if the main complaint hasn't fully resolved yet."

Dr Shaikh described the process: "Homeopathy begins with an in-depth consultation. We don't rely solely on test reports; we also discuss emotions, sleep patterns, fears, digestive health, and life history. This helps us choose a remedy that fits the whole person, not just the diagnosis."

He noted that this process typically includes thorough case-taking lasting 60 to 120 minutes for chronic cases, along with emotional counseling. Remedies are customised from over 2,000 options based on the patient's profile, with potency and dosage determined by their condition and sensitivity. Lifestyle advice on nutrition, stress management, and habits that may affect healing is also provided.

Dr Shaikh recommended considering homeopathy if individuals have recurring or chronic issues like allergies, PCOS, anxiety, IBS, eczema, migraines, or hormonal problems. It's also suitable if you're tired of side effects from conventional medicine or want a natural approach that supports your body's healing abilities.

"Homeopathy is a safe treatment option for infants, pregnant women, and the elderly, making it a gentle care choice. It can also complement conventional treatment when full relief is not achieved or help support the immune system during recovery," he added.