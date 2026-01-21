Inter Milan Vs Arsenal: 4 Takeaways From Gunners' Perfect 7/7 Champions League Win

Arsenal extended their flawless Champions League run with a 3-1 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro. Gabriel Jesus struck twice, Viktor Gyokeres added late drama, keeping alive hopes of a historic first trophy.

Gabriel Jesus marked his first start in this season's Champions League with a decisive brace. He opened the scoring in the 10th minute, finishing off Jurrien Timber's effort with a hooked shot. After Inter equalised through Petar Sucic, Jesus restored Arsenal's lead before halftime with a simple header from Leandro Trossard's clever assist. His double set the tone for Arsenal's seventh straight win.

With the game still open heading into the final stages, substitute Viktor Gyokeres ensured Arsenal's victory. Collecting Gabriel Martinelli's pass from deep, he made a strong run before curling a superb strike into the top corner six minutes from time. His goal wrapped up the 3-1 win and underlined Arsenal's attacking depth, proving decisive after Inter had threatened to level again.

Also, no other summer signing in the Premier League has scored more goals in all competitions than Viktor Gyokeres (9) apart from Ekitike (10).

The victory guaranteed Arsenal a top-two finish in the league phase, securing home advantage in the second leg all the way through to the semifinals. Sitting on 21 points, six clear of Bayern Munich, Arsenal's consistency has been unmatched. The result not only extended their unbeaten run in Europe but also reinforced their position as serious contenders to lift the trophy for the first time.

Inter Milan, last year's finalist, dropped to ninth in the table with 12 points, leaving them at risk of missing automatic qualification for the last 16. Marcus Thuram's missed opportunity and David Raya's save from Federico Dimarco highlighted their inability to capitalise. Substitute Francesco Pio Esposito also went close, but Inter's wastefulness in front of goal allowed Arsenal to maintain control and punish them late.