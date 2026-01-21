Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump: 'US Will Wipe Out Iran If It Assassinates Him&#8217

Trump: 'US Will Wipe Out Iran If It Assassinates Him&#8217


2026-01-21 12:03:29
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Washington- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US will wipe out Iran if the country assassinates him.

“I have very firm instructions - anything happens, they're going to wipe them off the face of this earth,” Trump said in an interview on NewsNation's“Katie Pavlich Tonight”.


ADVERTISEMENT

Iran on Tuesday warned Trump not to take any action against the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, days after the US president called for an end to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's nearly 40-year reign.

“Trump knows that if any hand of aggression is extended toward our leader, we not only cut that hand but also we will set fire to their world,” General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesperson for Iran's armed forces, said.

Trump had previously said he's given his advisors instructions to obliterate Iran if the country is behind an assassination of him. (AP)

MENAFN21012026000215011059ID1110628164



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search