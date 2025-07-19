Saiyaara Stars Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Create History With Debut Film, Here's How

Two new debutants have made their entry into Bollywood this week - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda - with their film Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri, the musical romance film has generated quite a bit of buzz among Indian moviegoers.

The movie earned ₹21.25 crore (Dh8.9 million) on its opening day at the Indian box office, which is quite a rare feat for a film fronted by debutants. The previous record for the biggest box office opening by debutants belonged to the film Dhadak (2018), which was the acting debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The film had earned ₹8.76 crore (Dh3.7 million) net in India on release day, according to Indian media reports.

Recommended For You KT Plus 150: Judges' panel welcomes new set of leaders, innovators

Indian film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on X, "Saiyaara, starring newcomers, creates history. It is the biggest opener ever for a film headlined by newcomers. The Saiyaara wave has swept across the nation... Occupancy levels were phenomenal across the board... From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens - the trends were extraordinary."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He added, "The advance bookings at national chains were terrific - surpassing biggies like Housefull 5, Raid 2, Sikandar, and SitaareZameenPar - clearly indicating a bumper opening... Not even YRF could've imagined such record-smashing numbers on Day 1. The phenomenal opening of Saiyaara is a wake-up call for an industry obsessed with star power over substance... All eyes now on the HISTORIC opening weekend!"

The buzz and the box office numbers have invited comparisons with the debut frenzy of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan with Kaho Naa Pyar Hai (2000). Saiyaara is also being hailed as the Mohit Suri's career-best opener. His previous film Ek Villain (2014) had made ₹16.70 crore (Dh7.1 million) on its opening day, while Aashiqui 2 (2013) opened at ₹6.10 crore (Dh 2.6 million).

Who are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda?

Ahaan Panday comes with considerable Bollywood connections. He is the son of businessman Chikki Panday and fitness coach and author Deanne Panday. Chikki Panday is Indian actor Chunky Panday's brother. Ahaan and actress Ananya Panday are cousins.

Before his debut film started creating ripples, Ahaan had attracted eyeballs with his sleek dance moves at sister Alanna Panday's wedding, a few years ago. Alanna is a popular social media influencer, and many major Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan , had attended her wedding.

Aneet Padda, the female lead of Saiyaara, was earlier seen in the Prime Video series, Big Girls Don't Cry (2024), in the role of Roohi. She also dabbles in singing.