Syrian Presidency Announce Immediate, Comprehensive Ceasefire Across Country

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: The Syrian presidency announced an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire across the country, aiming to preserve Syrian lives, maintain the country's territorial integrity, and fulfill national and humanitarian responsibilities.

In a statement today, the presidency called on all parties to fully comply with the decision and allow the state and its institutions to implement it in a way that ensures stability and protects civilians, while ensuring the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

In this context, Syrian security forces began deploying in several areas to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire and maintain public order, with warnings that any violation of the decision would be considered an infringement on sovereignty and met with legal measures.

In recent days, the southern province of As-Suwayda witnessed fierce clashes between armed groups and local tribes, resulting in dozens of casualties and the displacement of a large number of civilians.