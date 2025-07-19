Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syrian Presidency Announce Immediate, Comprehensive Ceasefire Across Country

Syrian Presidency Announce Immediate, Comprehensive Ceasefire Across Country


2025-07-19 06:02:17
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: The Syrian presidency announced an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire across the country, aiming to preserve Syrian lives, maintain the country's territorial integrity, and fulfill national and humanitarian responsibilities.

In a statement today, the presidency called on all parties to fully comply with the decision and allow the state and its institutions to implement it in a way that ensures stability and protects civilians, while ensuring the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

In this context, Syrian security forces began deploying in several areas to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire and maintain public order, with warnings that any violation of the decision would be considered an infringement on sovereignty and met with legal measures.

In recent days, the southern province of As-Suwayda witnessed fierce clashes between armed groups and local tribes, resulting in dozens of casualties and the displacement of a large number of civilians.

MENAFN19072025000063011010ID1109820982

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search