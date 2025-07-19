Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Medvedev states Ukraine’s ‘rout’ will continue


2025-07-19 05:16:56
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev stated on Friday that Russia will keep defeating Ukrainian forces on the battlefield despite the European Union’s approval of its 18th sanctions package against Moscow. The latest sanctions mainly target Russia’s energy and financial sectors as part of the EU’s ongoing efforts to pressure Russia over the Ukraine conflict. Moscow has condemned these measures as illegal.

Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said the new restrictions would not hinder Russia any more than the previous seventeen rounds. He assured that Russia’s economy will endure and that strikes against Ukrainian targets, including Kyiv, will intensify.

He also urged Russia to politically distance itself from the EU and move away from the bloc.

The new sanctions prohibit transactions with 22 additional Russian banks and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. They also ban any use, maintenance, or completion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which have been largely inactive since sabotage in 2022.

Furthermore, Brussels blacklisted 105 more vessels involved in transporting Russian oil to bypass the EU’s price cap, lowering the cap and introducing a system to adjust it based on future market changes.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented that Russia has developed resilience to sanctions and adapted to living under them, in response to the EU’s latest move.

