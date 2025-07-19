Middle East Funds Chart Stronger Course Into Chinese Markets

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A significant majority of sovereign wealth funds from the Middle East are poised to increase their investments in Chinese assets over the coming five years, according to the latest findings from Invesco's Global Sovereign Asset Management Study. This shift places China at the forefront of strategic allocation decisions, reflecting growing confidence in its innovation-led sectors.

The study, conducted between January and March and covering funds and central banks managing a combined US$27 trillion, reveals that around 60% of Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds are planning to boost exposure to China. This places the region only behind Asia‐Pacific and Africa, where 88% and 80% of funds respectively intend to raise allocations. North American counterparts also show strong interest, with approximately 73% signalling intent to increase investment in China.

Funds across regions cited strong returns-identified by 71% of respondents-as a key motivator, alongside diversification goals cited by 63% and improved market access for foreigners mentioned by 45%. Chinese innovation sectors, including digital technology, software, advanced manufacturing, automation, and clean energy, are particularly attractive, with 89% indicating interest in digital tech and software, and 70% each for manufacturing and green energy.

Participants in the study included 141 senior investment professionals-chief investment officers, asset-class heads and portfolio strategists-drawn from 83 sovereign wealth funds and 58 central banks globally. The high participation rate lends weight to the findings: China is now ranked as a high or moderate priority for 59% of funds, a notable jump from the previous year.

Despite geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing, sovereign funds appear more focused on structural opportunities. North American allocations towards China are framed as strategic, long-term bets in innovation rather than reactive moves to policy friction. As one Invesco executive described, investors appear driven by fear of missing out on China's strides in semiconductors, AI, EVs and renewable energy-“a strategic urgency they once directed toward Silicon Valley”.

A regional lens reveals the Middle Eastern shift as part of a larger recalibration. Sovereign funds in the Gulf and from oil-rich neighbours are increasingly turning to China not just for commodity trades but for diversified returns and access to high-growth sectors. One Middle Eastern fund commented that the credit spectrum in fixed income markets currently offers more attractive risk-adjusted returns than public equities, underlining a broader repositioning.

Globally, sovereign investors are embracing active management, allocating more to fixed income and private credit as markets normalise post ultra-low interest rate era. Thirty‐nine per cent of funds plan to increase fixed income exposure, underscoring a pivot towards liquidity management and resilience. Private credit usage has expanded sharply, from 30% to 44% in direct or co-investments, reflecting growing appetite for yield and portfolio diversification.

Central banks are also reshaping strategy, with 64% planning to grow reserve holdings and 53% aiming to diversify further within two years. Gold remains a popular hedge: almost half intend to expand allocations over the next three years. The dominance of the US dollar persists, with 78% expecting no credible alternative supply within the next two decades.

A modest entrant in the digital asset space, sovereign wealth funds are gradually increasing exposure to digital currencies. Direct allocations rose to 11% from 7% in 2022, most pronounced in the Middle East, Asia‐Pacific and North America. Stablecoins, viewed as more accessible than traditional crypto, are gaining attention among emerging market funds.

China remains a focal point for global sovereign investors seeking exposure to growth-critical sectors and structural diversification. The convergence of strong returns, market access improvements, and sectoral opportunities is driving Middle Eastern and other funds to recalibrate their portfolios. China has transitioned from an optional allocation into a central pillar of future-focused asset strategies, marking a calculated investment pivot amid an evolving global landscape.

