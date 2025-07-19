Poland Welcomes 18Th EU Sanctions Package Targeting Russia's War Machine
“Poland welcomes the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Initiated during Poland's Presidency of the EU Council and finalized by the Danish Presidency, the sanctions package targets the Russian war machine through strong sectoral and individual measures. Europe is working together,” the Polish foreign ministry stated, adding the hashtag #StandWithUkraine.Read also: UK follows EU in lowering Oil Price Cap on Russian crude
As Ukrinform previously reported, the European Union has approved its 18th sanctions package against the Russian Federation, described as“one of the toughest” to date.
