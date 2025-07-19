Poland Welcomes 18Th EU Sanctions Package Targeting Russia's War Machine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on platform X , according to Ukrinform.

“Poland welcomes the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Initiated during Poland's Presidency of the EU Council and finalized by the Danish Presidency, the sanctions package targets the Russian war machine through strong sectoral and individual measures. Europe is working together,” the Polish foreign ministry stated, adding the hashtag #StandWithUkraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the European Union has approved its 18th sanctions package against the Russian Federation, described as“one of the toughest” to date.