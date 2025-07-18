Victim Of Russian Strike On June 29 Died In Carpathian Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the head of the regional military administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, according to Ukrinform.

"Anna Kosach from the village of Naraivka in the Bilshivtsi community died from injuries sustained during the enemy attack on Prykarpattia on June 29. On that fateful morning, the woman was hospitalized with multiple injuries . Unfortunately, it was not possible to save her," the official said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of June 29, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 537 air strikes.

Debris from downed enemy targets fell on the territory of two communities in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. There was information about a victim in Naraivk . It was reported that the woman was hospitalized.