Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Victim Of Russian Strike On June 29 Died In Carpathian Region

Victim Of Russian Strike On June 29 Died In Carpathian Region


2025-07-18 07:07:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the head of the regional military administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, according to Ukrinform.

"Anna Kosach from the village of Naraivka in the Bilshivtsi community died from injuries sustained during the enemy attack on Prykarpattia on June 29. On that fateful morning, the woman was hospitalized with multiple injuries . Unfortunately, it was not possible to save her," the official said.

Read also: Ukraine planning to sign drone deal with U.S., PM Svyrydenko says

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of June 29, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 537 air strikes.

Debris from downed enemy targets fell on the territory of two communities in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. There was information about a victim in Naraivk . It was reported that the woman was hospitalized.

MENAFN18072025000193011044ID1109819948

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search