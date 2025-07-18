Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Change In Finance Department Leadership

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) announces the resignation of Gigi Wong as CFO of the company.

We are pleased to announce that Jeffrey D. Sherman is rejoining Atrium as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective July 21, 2025. He was previously chief financial officer of Atrium from 2012 to 2017 where he helped transition the company to a listing on the TSX, and helped manage its growth. He has also been CFO of several other public companies including Sun Residential REIT (TSXV), Pure Nickel Inc. (TSX), and has been a director and chair of the audit committee at Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX), and Cleanfield Alternative Energy (TSXV). During his career, Mr. Sherman has also been a course director and course author for many organizations including provincial associations of chartered professional accountants across Canada and was an adjunct professor at York University. Mr. Sherman has a B.Comm from Rotman Commerce (University of Toronto), an M.B.A. from the Schulich School of Business (York University) and is an FCPA, FCA (Ontario).

Robert Goodall, CEO of Atrium, stated, "I would like to thank Jeffrey for assuming the role of Interim CFO while a thorough search is undertaken and a replacement is appointed. We worked closely for 5 years from 2012 to 2017 and I have the utmost respect for Jeffrey's knowledge and experience."

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank LenderTM

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at a or Atrium's website at .

For further information, please contact

Robert G. Goodall

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 867-1053

...



