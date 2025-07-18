NCICU Applauds North Carolina's #1 Business Ranking, Thanks Lawmakers For Partnership

RALEIGH, N.C., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) today congratulated state leaders on North Carolina being named by CNBC as the #1 state for doing business in the nation. State leaders have praised the contributions of North Carolina's colleges and universities in building a world-class workforce. NCICU celebrates this accomplishment and the vital partnership of the state's private, nonprofit colleges and universities in developing North Carolina's talent pipeline and economic strength.

"North Carolina's recognition as the nation's top state for business is testament to the power of education and collaboration," said Dr. A. Hope Williams, President of NCICU. "Independent colleges and universities are proud to work together with the General Assembly and other state leaders to prepare the graduates who drive our economy forward. We appreciate our lawmakers' support of higher education and we remain committed to helping North Carolina continue to thrive."

Independent Colleges Drive Talent and Economic Growth

NCICU is the statewide office of the 36 private, nonprofit colleges and universities in North Carolina. NCICU institutions collectively enroll over 83,000 students from across the state, the nation, and the world. The organization's mission is to support, represent, and advocate for independent higher education in North Carolina. NCICU works closely with government, business, and community partners to ensure student success and to drive the talent and innovation that fuel North Carolina's economy.

NCICU highlighted several ways in which its 36 campuses contribute to North Carolina's success:



Workforce Talent: NCICU campuses award nearly one in four of all bachelor's degrees in North Carolina and one in three of all graduate and professional degrees.

Professional Degrees: A majority of North Carolina's advanced professional degrees are from independent colleges, including roughly 60% of medical degrees, 65% of law degrees, 89% of physician assistant degrees , and 56% of pharmacy degrees statewide. Economic Impact: North Carolina's private colleges and universities collectively generate an economic impact of about $14.2 billion annually and employ over 66,000 North Carolinians, making the independent higher-education sector one of the state's largest private employers.

Continuing a Strong Partnership

As North Carolina builds on its #1 business ranking, NCICU looks forward to continuing its strong partnership with policymakers to sustain this momentum.

NCICU also encourages collaboration on other important initiatives that strengthen education and communities. By working together, state leaders, independent colleges and universities and public higher education partners can continue to bolster educational opportunities and economic growth across all regions of the state.

The state's recent #1 ranking underscores what is possible when there are strong public/private partnerships united toward a common goal.

ABOUT NCICU

North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU) is the statewide office of private, nonprofit, liberal arts and research colleges and universities. NCICU supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina independent higher education in the areas of state and federal public policy and on education issues with the other sectors of education in the state. It also raises funds through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina for student scholarships and enrichment experiences, provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development opportunities and coordinates collaborative programs. Presidents of the colleges and universities comprise NCICU's Board of Directors.

CONTACT: Demarcus Williams, [email protected]

SOURCE North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities

