Brookfield Renewable To Increase Stake In A Strategic Portfolio Of Hydro Assets



Brookfield Renewable will invest up to $1 billion and increase its equity interest in Isagen to approximately 38% As part of this transaction, QIA, an existing co-investor in Isagen, will invest approximately $500 million and increase its equity interest in Isagen to approximately 15%

BROOKFIELD, News, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) (“Brookfield Renewable”) today has announced that it will invest up to $1 billion to increase its equity interest to approximately 38% in Isagen S.A. E.S.P. (“Isagen”).

Isagen generates stable and contracted cash flows from its large fleet of hydro assets. The business owns and operates an essential asset base, enhancing the reliability of Colombia's power grid. In addition, Isagen also has a pipeline of renewable power projects, which we are well equipped to develop and bring into production to support Colombia's growing power needs.

This transaction re-affirms Brookfield Renewable's commitment to Colombia and will result in Brookfield Renewable's ownership interest in Isagen increasing to approximately 38%, growing the proportion of our cash flows from our hydro portfolio, an increasingly strategic part of our business given its scale, dispatchability, and baseload characteristics.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Brookfield Renewable's FFO per unit and is anticipated to be approximately 2% accretive to 2026 FFO per unit, on the back of strong cash flow visibility with ~70% of the platform's generation contracted for an average of eight years.

The investment will be funded through a combination of proceeds from non-recourse financings at the business and available liquidity. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.

As part of this transaction, Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA”), an existing co-investor in Isagen, will invest approximately $500 million and increase its equity interest in Isagen to approximately 15%. This investment aligns with QIA's commitment to invest in companies that support the global transition to a low-carbon future.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world's largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities and our sustainable solutions assets include our investment in a leading global nuclear services business and a portfolio of investments in carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas, materials recycling and eFuels manufacturing capacity, among others.

Investors can access the portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power and transition company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management.