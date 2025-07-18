MLG Capital Acquires Wellington Apartment Homes Multifamily Property Near Seattle

MLG Capital recently acquired Wellington Apartment Homes

Acquisition is first under MLG Private Fund VII, which opened to investors in February

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MLG Capital – a national leader in diversified private real estate investments – today announced its acquisition of Wellington Apartment Homes, a multifamily asset located in Silverdale, Wash. The 240-unit, garden-style property offers spacious floor plans and a desirable amenity set, including bayside views, a heated pool, clubhouse, fitness center and dog park.MLG plans to conduct interior and exterior renovations, including installing stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and other premium features in all units, as well as improving property curb appeal and enhancing community amenities.“We are thrilled to acquire Wellington Apartment Homes and establish our footprint in the Pacific Northwest,” said Tom Pugh, Vice President at MLG's Denver office.“This acquisition is especially exciting as it is MLG's first under Private Fund VII, which opened to investors in February. With the assumption of attractive in-place financing, we believe this opportunity will generate beneficial cash flow for Fund VII while providing a clear path to increase net operating income through capital investment into the property. Overall, this acquisition aligns well with our diversified private fund strategy of acquiring quality assets that deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors.”Wellington Apartment Homes is located in a desirable submarket of the Seattle MSA, with well-rated schools, an affordable cost of living and excellent proximity to outdoor recreation.The multifamily property is MLG's first acquisition in Washington.###About MLG CapitalMLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the“Memorandum”), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release.Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here . NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this release or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This release is intended solely for qualified investors. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.Any offering includes risks and uncertainty many of which are not outlined herein including, without limitation, risks involved in the real estate industry such as market, operational, interest rate, occupancy, inflationary, natural disasters, capitalization rate, regulatory, tax and other risks which may or may not be able to be identified at this time and may result in actual results differing from expected.Any financial information or projections may be initial estimates and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein. All figures as of 3/31/2025. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 3/31/2025. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.Advisory services offered through MLG Fund Manager LLC, an investment adviser registered with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

