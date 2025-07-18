'Affair Or Just Shy?' Chris Martin's Coldplay Concert Joke On Astronomer CEO Goes Viral: 10 Takeaways From The Scandal

During a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston on July 16, two top executives from tech company Astronomer were caught on the stadium's 'kiss cam'. The camera focused on CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot. As the two stood closely together and smiled awkwardly, Coldplay's singer Chris Martin said something that set the internet on fire:

"Either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

That joke, meant to be funny, became a turning point. People started asking if the two executives were more than just coworkers. The video spread fast across TikTok, Reddit, Twitter, Instagram and even LinkedIn. Many called it 'ColdplayGate'.

1. Video spreads quickly and gets over 106 million views

The short clip of the kiss cam moment spread like wildfire. It was shared and reshared across platforms. It sparked heated debates and funny memes, many of them using Coldplay song lyrics to mock the situation.

"Either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts.

2. CEO's wife gets dragged into the drama

Soon, people online started talking about Andy Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron. Many users left messages on her Facebook account, calling her a victim. She quietly removed“Byron” from her name and later deleted her account.

Wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron removes his name from her Facebook profile, after he was caught having an affair with his HR director at a Coldplay concert. The wife of the CEO who appeared in a viral video has removed his surname from her Facebook profile after he was...

Busted!This backfired real quick. CEO and HR having an affair and were outed during Coldplay's concert 👀Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot from Astronomer 😬😬😬Wife's Facebook has already been found and people commenting on it.

3. Viewers spot another employee in the video

Some online users noticed another Astronomer employee in the background: Alyssa Stoddard. She had recently been promoted by Kristin Cabot. People began asking questions about favoritism and personal ties in the company's top team.

The lady smiling ear to ear is Alyssa Stoddard, recently promoted to VP of People by Kristin Cabot at @astronomerio . 🤯🤯🤯Does anyone else know of a more toxic workplace?

4. Allegations of toxic Astronomer workplace resurface

This isn't the first time Astronomer has faced criticism. Several former employees began posting again. One said Byron was 'sales-obsessed' and created a high-pressure environment. Others described the leadership as arrogant and unprofessional.

NEW: Former Astronomer employee accuses CEO Andy Byron of being "toxic," says former employees are cracking up over the video, according to the New York Post married CEO was caught on the big screen with the company's HR chief at a Coldplay concert."The text groups and...

5. CEO deletes LinkedIn profile after backlash

As the criticism grew, Byron first disabled comments on his LinkedIn posts. Then he deleted his entire profile. Still, screenshots of the mean comments and Coldplay jokes are circulating online.

Cheating Astronomer CEO Andy Byron deleted his Linkedin page after Coldplay Concert.

6. No response from the company so far

Astronomer has not made any public statement. The company also turned off comments on its social media pages. Many people believe that this silence is making the situation worse.

7. Chris Martin's joke adds to the pressure

Chris Martin's joke was meant to be funny, but it added fuel to the fire. Later, Coldplay's official social media page even joked about creating 'camera-free sections' for people with 'sidepieces'. That made things worse for Byron and Cabot.

Looks like @coldplay next gig is turning into a sneaky sidepiece shindig-cameras banned, just you and your scandalous plus-one rocking out.

Camera catches couple having good time at Coldplay Concert It accidentally unravels secret affair between CEO Andy Byron and Head of HR Kristin Cabot from Astronomer Coldplay is now saying they'll have camera free audience spaces from next

8. Internet users dig into personal details

People online started digging into Cabot's personal life. They found she also uses the name Kristin Thornby and might be married to someone else. Meanwhile, Byron is confirmed to be married with two children and lives near the concert venue.

Enter Kristin Cabot's husband Kenneth C Thornby 👀Hope he gets a divorce lawyer too 🤷🏼‍♀️

Kristin Cabot Thornby - 7 months into the job and now viral 👀

9. Company cofounder and Elon Musk join the noise

Elon Musk responded with a laughing emoji to a fake apology post about the incident. Even Astronomer's cofounder, Ry Walker, stepped in to say he left the company in 2022 and had nothing to do with the current leadership.

For those asking - I'm no longer involved in @astronomerio - yes I was co-founder and early CEO - not on the team or board since 2022, and have no information on ColdplayGate

10. Company's image takes a hit

All of this is hurting Astronomer's reputation. Many now question the company's values and leadership. With no response from the board or executives, the future of both Byron and Cabot at the company is unclear.

What this means for other companies

This incident has sparked a bigger conversation about office romance, company culture and how leaders should behave in public. One awkward moment at a concert turned into a full-blown crisis. It shows how fast things can spiral in the digital age and why companies need clear rules, fast communication and responsible leadership.