Green Carbon Market Size To Surge To $32.9 Million By 2031 Key Trends & Forecast

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global green carbon market is witnessing robust growth driven by increasing demand for eco-friendly consumer goods, rising emissions of toxic chemicals from vehicles and industrial activities, rapid urbanization, and population growth.According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled "Green Carbon Market by Source (Biomass, Environmental), by Application (Supercapacitor, Fuel Cell, Lithium-ion Batteries, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025–2031", the global green carbon market was valued at $16.8 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $32.9 million by 2031, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Growth Drivers:The surge in adoption of consumer electronics and clean energy technologies, coupled with concerns over environmental pollution from fossil fuels, has significantly propelled the market. However, high production costs and a shortage of skilled labor pose certain challenges. On the bright side, rising investments in R&D and increasing usage of lithium-ion batteries across sectors provide lucrative opportunities for future market expansion.By Source: Biomass Segment Leads the Market:In terms of source, the biomass segment dominated the market in 2025, accounting for over 80% of the global revenue. It is expected to retain its lead throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 11.9%. The growth is attributed to increasing global emphasis on sustainable practices and the transition toward renewable energy sources.By Application: Lithium-ion Batteries Segment Holds the Lion's Share:Based on application, the lithium-ion batteries segment held nearly 60% share of the market in 2025 and is expected to continue dominating through 2031. It is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.1%. The increasing penetration of electric vehicles and the expansion of renewable energy storage systems are the primary factors driving this growth.Regional Outlook: Europe at the Forefront:Regionally, Europe emerged as the largest contributor to the green carbon market in 2025, representing more than 40% of the global revenue, and is forecasted to maintain this lead with a noteworthy CAGR of 12.6% through 2031. Within Europe, Germany is a key player, largely due to its significant biomass output. As per Germany Bioenergy's 2021 report, 55% of the country's renewable energy stems from biomass sources-highlighting its strategic advantage in green carbon production.Leading Market Players:-Key companies operating in the global green carbon market include:- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.- Clean Energy Systems- Enviva- Alstom- Ørsted A/S- Drax Group- Charm Industrial- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.- TEIJIN LIMITED- Vattenfall ABThese companies are actively adopting strategies such as expansion, product innovation, partnerships, and acquisitions to reinforce their market positions and capture emerging growth opportunities.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

