Avolta's Hmshost Expands Airport Dining Portfolio With 10 New Locations At San Antonio International Airport

Avolta (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel retail and F&B player has been awarded a ten-year contract for 13 stores, including ten new locations, as well as a five-year lease extension for two stores at San Antonio International Airport (SAT), to introduce new innovative dining concepts. The total footprint of 15 stores will be distributed across more than 1,800 m2 and form part of the airport's multi-billion-dollar improvement plan. The stores showcase the rich flavors, flair, and culture of the surrounding community through partnerships with San Antonio's most renowned chefs, offering an authentic taste of the city inside the terminal.



Digital technology will be an essential part of these new dining venues, with in-store features such as OpenTable virtual waitlist, QR code contactless ordering, self-order kiosks, digital menu boards, and self-checkout, designed to create a seamless experience. Travelers will also benefit from the Club Avolta loyalty program, gaining access to exclusive rewards and cross-promotions.



“Every few years, an opportunity presents itself to transform the experience at an airport and this is certainly one of those opportunities,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta.“We are proud to be a part of the evolution of San Antonio International Airport and to collaborate with such an exceptional group of chef partners that reflect the culinary diversity of the city. Our hope is that through this elevated concessions program, travelers will choose to fly through or to SAT because the food experience makes their journey as exciting as the destination.”



“San Antonio is a city brimming with culture and cuisine, so to feature these award-winning chefs and their signature concepts at San Antonio International Airport is a culinary victory,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, City of San Antonio.“This partnership with HMSHost and each of these nationally and internationally recognized chefs will elevate the culinary experience in our city.” For further information:



