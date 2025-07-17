Listrak Debuts H2 2025 Retail Outlook Reports

Powered by Listrak Intelligence, reports identify key trends and provide actionable strategies to power retail momentum

LITITZ, Pa., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Listrak , the person-first marketing automation platform, launched its Retail Outlook Reports for H2 2025, designed to empower retailers to achieve a strong second half of the year. With editions focused on Fashion , Beauty and General Retail, the Outlook Reports analyze key trends and insights, and provide actionable strategies for retail success.

"The first half of 2025 reminded us that retail success is not about predicting the future – it's about being prepared for the future," said Jamie Elden, Chief Revenue Officer, Listrak. "While change is constant, with the right insights and tactics, retailers can convert change into advantage. To support retail momentum throughout the second half of 2025, Listrak's experts, leveraging Listrak's predictive intelligence, identified key trends and provide tactics to power success through the balance of the year."

Key trends and tactics reported in Listrak's H2 2025 Retail Outlook include:



Price continues to matter most . With 37% of shoppers planning to cut non-essential spending into summer and holiday, private label brands and secondhand options are seeing major momentum.

Listrak recommends tactics including: driving value-driven engagement, such as: leveraging trigger price drop alerts via email, SMS and app push; automating campaigns for sale- and discount-engaged audiences; highlighting clearance and pre-loved categories in email navigation; and more.



Supply chain shifts drive stock uncertainty. As imports from China dropped 65% year-over-year, and order cancellations are up 60% compared to 2020, disruptions are already impacting availability and will likely continue into the holiday season.

Listrak recommends tactics including: auditing inventory triggers to align thresholds with today's fulfillment speed; raising low-inventory thresholds to reflect faster sell-through; extending recent windows for "back in stock" alerts due to longer restock timelines; and more.



AI becomes a go-to shopping tool. In 2025, 53% of consumers plan to use AI to support purchase decisions, and Listrak anticipates a growing shift from traditional search engines to AI assistants like ChatGPT during the holiday season. Listrak recommends tactics including: personalizing popups based on traffic source to highlight AI-driven features for AI-referred users; activating channel affinity in segmentation and journey splits to reach the customer in their most engaged channel first; leveraging Listrak AI Product Recommendations in emails and onsite to personalize with each message open and each page navigated; and more.

To download Listrak's H2 2025 Outlook Reports, visit listrak/learn/guides-and-reports

About Listrak

Listrak is the person-first marketing automation platform that seamlessly integrates data, identity, and cross-channel messaging to power hyper-personalized customer experiences. Built for leading retailers and brands, Listrak's email, mobile marketing, push, and web solutions drive growth, maximize efficiency, and deliver exceptional revenue results. For more information, visit listrak/ .

