ISL: Chennaiyin FC And Head Coach Owen Coyle Mutually Part Ways

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) team Chennaiyin FC and head coach Owen Coyle have mutually parted ways on Thursday, the club said.

"Chennaiyin FC and Head Coach Owen Coyle have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank Vaathi for his invaluable contributions to the club and wish him the very best in his future endeavours," Chennaiyin FC wrote on X.

Coyle signed the contract extension with the club last year which was scheduled to keep him till 2026.

In the 2024-25 season, Chennaiyin FC finished 11th with only seven wins in 24 matches. The Chennai-based club started the ISL 2024-25 season on a strong note under Coyle's guidance, remaining unbeaten on the road with seven points from their first four matches.

However, they never capitalised on the momentum and had a start-stop season throughout before culminating the season with a dominant 5-2 win over Jamshedpur FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in front of home fans.

It was Coyle's second stint with the club after first managing the side in the 2019-20 season. Back then, he turned the team's fortunes around, steering them from near the bottom of the table to an inspiring ISL final appearance. Rejoining in 2023, he once again showcased his impact by guiding Chennaiyin back to the playoffs after a four-year absence.

The Scottish manager was one of the most accomplished figures in the ISL, having previously won the ISL Shield with Jamshedpur FC. Beyond his achievements, Coyle has been instrumental in nurturing young local talent and shaping them into future Indian internationals, aligning seamlessly with Chennaiyin's long-term vision of fostering youth development.

"I am absolutely delighted to extend my stay at Chennaiyin FC. Since day one, I've believed in the vision and potential of this club. The unwavering support from the fans, the dedication of the players, and the commitment from everyone at the club make this a truly special place to work. I sincerely thank the owners for their trust, and together, we will continue to build on this journey," Coyle had said during the contract extension.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the IMG Reliance subsidiary that organises the Indian Super League (ISL), has put the upcoming ISL 2025-26 season on hold because of the stalled negotiations over extending its deal with the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

In a letter to the participant clubs, FSDL informed that it is forced to put ISL 2025-26 on hold because it is "unable to effectively plan, organise, or commercialise the 2025–26 ISL season" because no agreement has been reached regarding the Master Rights Agreement (MRA), which was to expire on December 8, 2025, with the AIFF.