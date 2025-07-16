Tsunami Warning Lifted After 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Alaska Coast
The quake happened around 12:37 p.m. local time (2037 GMT), with its epicentre situated roughly 54 miles (87 kilometres) south of the island town of Sand Point. It originated at a relatively shallow depth of 12.5 miles, according to a report by AFP.Tsunami warning cancelled
Authorities initially issued a tsunami warning for South Alaska and the Alaska peninsula after the quake, but later downgraded it to a tsunami advisory, and then withdrew it entirely.
“The Tsunami Advisory is cancelled for the coastal areas of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula,” said the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) in a message issued about two hours after the earthquake, AFP reported.
The initial quake was followed by a cluster of more than a dozen aftershocks, the largest of which was measured at 5.2 magnitude, according to USGS.
The tsunami warning and advisory had only been issued for areas along the Alaskan coast, with areas further afield unaffected, the NTWC said.
A tsunami with a maximum height of 0.2 feet (6.1 centimetres) was observed at Sand Point, it said.
Nevertheless, the centre advised residents in the affected zone to be aware of hazards.
“Do not re-occupy hazard zones until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so,” the NTWC said.
In March 1964, the state experienced a massive 9.2-magnitude earthquake - the most powerful ever recorded in North America. The quake triggered a tsunami that caused widespread destruction in Anchorage and impacted areas including the Gulf of Alaska, the U.S. West Coast, and Hawaii, resulting in numerous deaths and over $400 million in property damage.
More recently, in July 2023, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck near the Alaska Peninsula, though it did not cause any significant damage.
(With inputs from AFP)Key Takeaways
- Residents should stay informed and heed warnings during seismic events. Alaska is prone to significant earthquakes, highlighting the importance of preparedness. Historical context, such as the 1964 earthquake, emphasizes the potential risks associated with seismic activity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment