WILLIAMSBURG, IN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jon Simpson of Oliver and Company Shares Expert Tips on How to Create a Low-Maintenance Garden in HelloNationHow do I create a low-maintenance garden that looks good year-round? In an article featured in HelloNation, Jon Simpson of Oliver and Company in Williamsburg, Michigan, offers practical guidance on designing landscapes that are both visually appealing and easy to maintain. The article highlights the importance of thoughtful plant selection, site analysis, and the strategic use of native species to reduce ongoing upkeep.According to Simpson, low-maintenance landscaping starts with understanding the natural conditions of a yard, including soil type, sunlight exposure, and water drainage. From there, design choices like grouping plants by watering needs and incorporating natural elements such as mulch, rock, and decorative grasses can reduce workload while enhancing visual interest throughout the year. The use of native plants is especially beneficial, as they are adapted to the local environment and typically require less water, fertilizer, and pruning.For homeowners wondering if native landscaping can reduce maintenance costs, the answer is a clear yes. Simpson notes that many clients see significant reductions in water use and gardening expenses after transitioning to native plantings. Evergreens like juniper, hardy shrubs such as winterberry, and structural features like ornamental grasses provide color and texture even during winter months, creating a landscape that stays attractive across all four seasons.The full article,“How to Design a Low-Maintenance Landscape That Thrives Year-Round ,” explores how sustainable, native-focused designs can deliver both beauty and efficiency for residential yards.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

