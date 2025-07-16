New Toll Brothers 55+ Active-Adult Community Is Coming Soon To Missouri City, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSOURI CITY, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Houston-area community, Regency at Sienna, an exclusive 55+ active-adult neighborhood, is coming soon to the master-planned community of Sienna in Missouri City, Texas. Regency will join the six other collections of new single-family homes that Toll Brothers is building within Sienna. Construction of the Regency Sales Center and model homes is set to begin in late 2025 and sales will start in spring 2026.

Located in the heart of Sienna, Regency at Sienna will include a selection of 50-, 60-, and 70-foot-wide home sites. Home shoppers will be able to choose from 12 exquisite home designs ranging from 1,599 to 3,200+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.









“We are excited to bring our Regency home designs to the Houston area, offering home shoppers age 55 and over an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy an active lifestyle in this beautiful, amenity-rich community,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston.“The Toll Brothers Regency homes offered in Sienna will feature the perfect mix of luxury and lifestyle, with stunning new single-level home designs and endless opportunities to enjoy resort-style living in the master-planned community of Sienna.”

Regency homeowners will enjoy exclusive access to private Toll Brothers amenities, including a pool, fitness center, pickleball courts, and more - all overlooking the scenic Regency Lake. In addition, Regency residents also have full access to the impressive amenities available throughout the Sienna master plan. Sienna offers over 100 miles of trails and numerous parks, with amenities including waterparks, sports complexes, and scenic lakes that make outdoor living a part of everyday life.

Major highways including the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road, State Highway 6, Farm-to-Market Road 521, and U.S. Route 90 Alternate are easily accessible from Sienna, providing homeowners with convenient routes to downtown Houston, the Texas Medical Center, Sugar Land, and other key destinations throughout the Greater Houston area.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information on Regency at Sienna and other Toll Brothers communities in the Houston area, call 833-289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Houston .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

