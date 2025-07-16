Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To San Tan Valley, Arizona
Located at the foothills of the San Tan Mountains, Toll Brothers at Ladera Trails showcases spectacular mountain range vistas and an exceptional selection of single-level home designs on spacious quarter-acre-plus home sites. The community will feature four brand-new home designs ranging from 3,124 to 3,692+ square feet, each offering personalization options such as multi-slide pocket doors, guest casitas, expanded covered patios, cabanas, and more. Homes will be priced from the mid-$800,000s.
“Ladera Trails offers a unique opportunity to live at the base of the San Tan Foothills, where the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert becomes part of everyday life,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona.“With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options, our resort-style Toll Brothers community will set a new standard for luxury living in San Tan Valley.”
Toll Brothers at Ladera Trails residents will enjoy beautiful resort-style amenities including a pool, outdoor gathering areas and fire pits, a playground, and pickleball courts. The community also features hiking and biking trails, providing endless opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.
Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Southeast Valley include Preserve at San Tan , Caleda by Toll Brothers , Tapestry at Destination , and Stonegate Court .
For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at Ladera Trails call (844) 836-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Arizona .
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.
Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .
From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.
Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...
