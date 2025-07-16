Andhra Pradesh Aims To Become $2.4 Trillion Economy By 2047

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh will be the best state in India by 2047 with its economy projected to grow from $180 billion to $2.4 trillion while per capita income expected to increase from $3,400 to $42,000, said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

He released the report 'Towards Swarna Andhra Pradesh@2047', a comprehensive blueprint for the state's economic development, in New Delhi.

Prepared by the high-level task force for economic development in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the report outlines a transformative vision to position Andhra Pradesh as India's leading state by 2047.

“Our state has excellent mineral wealth, and major industries are setting up in Andhra Pradesh. We have the talent and resources to realize our vision,” he said.

The government has identified 10 principles to achieve the goals, driven by the motto of achieving zero poverty through the P4 model.

The state's population is projected to reach 5.8 crore by 2047, with a median age of 40 years, life expectancy of 85 years, and 60% urbanization.

He emphasized that the Swarna Andhra Pradesh Vision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047 mission.“By 2047, Andhra Pradesh will be the best state in India, meeting international standards, and we are determined to make it happen,” he said.

He claimed that the state strong and dynamic human resources, fertile land, and is rich in agricultural commodities, especially horticulture, aquaculture, and commercial crops.“We have a long coastline, where every 50 km, we want to have a port. We are constructing airports on a large scale and developing one of the best road networks. Logistics-wise, Andhra Pradesh will be the hub for India in the future. We are also upgrading our human capital through skill development and bringing top global and national institutions to Amaravati.”

He also noted that five cities of AP ranked high in the Swachh Bharat Mission rankings. He mentioned that Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada have secured the first and third spots in LinkedIn's first-ever Cities on the Rise report, which highlights India's fastest-growing non-metro cities for professional growth.

CM Naidu said that by January 2026, the government of Andhra Pradesh will be starting quantum computing in the state in collaboration with leading firms.

"America has Silicon Valley; we are developing Quantum Valley in Amaravati. Deep tech will be used to improve all aspects of good governance in the state. With the help of data and AI, the government can make the right decisions,” the Chief Minister said.

“By August 15, all public services in AP will be available online in real-time, through WhatsApp. People will not have to go to any office,” he added.

Chandrababu Naidu told the gathering that Andhra Pradesh now ranks fourth in the EIU's list of top investment destinations. During the last one year, the state attracted investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore, generating 8.5 lakh jobs. Three academic hubs-Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Tirupati-are being developed to foster innovation.

“Amaravati will be the world's best city to live in, with futuristic amenities,” the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised that tourism is the future. Among rising concerns surrounding IT jobs taking a hit due to the advent of AI, tourism will create the majority of the jobs.

Recalling his pioneering efforts in the 1990s to harness the IT revolution, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of innovation and policy reforms.“We took the first-mover advantage in IT with leaders like Bill Gates, despite criticism. Today, one in four IT professionals globally is Indian, and among them, one or two are from the Telugu community,” he said.