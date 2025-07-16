LG Unveils Latest Oled Evo And Qned Evo TV In The Gulf, Redefining Home Entertainment Standards

MENAFN - AETOSWire) LG Electronics (LG) yesterday announced the arrival of its 2025 OLED evo and QNED evo TV lineups in the Gulf region, promising a new era of immersive, AI-powered entertainment. These advanced evo models showcase LG's continued innovation in television technology, delivering enhanced picture quality, vibrant color, and stunning contrast that redefine the viewing experience.



At the forefront of this launch are the LG OLED evo and QNED evo series, engineered for unparalleled visual and auditory immersion. The OLED evo models, including the G5 and M5, feature the α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2, analyzing and controlling 8.3 million pixels in real-time to improve details and add depth.



This processor, combined with Brightness Booster Ultimate, makes the G5 and M5 up to three times brighter than standard OLEDs, delivering clear and vivid pictures, with the OLED evo lineup ensuring Perfect Black and Perfect Color, with black levels ≤0.24nit and color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, verified by trusted certifications. The QNED evo TVs, on the other hand, boast LG's unique Nano Technology-based wide color gamut solution, achieving 100% Color Volume certification for a rich and vibrant color palette.



Powered by the α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2, the QNED92 further enhances picture quality by upscaling HD/FHD content to detailed 4K and enhancing depth, which is complemented by Precision Dimming Pro, controls the mini LED backlight to maximize bright and dark areas, revealing the finest details even in the most challenging scenes.



The role of AI in these new evo models extends beyond picture and sound. The α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2 in OLED evo and the α8/α9 AI Processors in QNED evo elevate content interaction through LG AI. Features like AI Voice ID, AI Concierge, AI Search, AI Chatbot, and AI Picture & Sound Wizard, seamlessly integrated with the AI Magic Remote, offer a hyper-personalized experience.



LG AI-enabled TVs recognize users by voice, recommend tailored content, answer questions, and automatically adjust picture and sound settings to individual preferences, making every interaction effortless and perfectly aligned with the viewer's desires. The α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2 further upmixes simple mono/stereo sound to a virtual 11.1.2ch surround sound, ensuring an enriched audio landscape for all content.

LG's 2025 OLED evo and QNED evo TVs offer advanced features and large-format displays designed to meet the preferences and viewing environments common across the Gulf region. With a focus on performance, design, and innovation, these models cater to a wide range of home entertainment needs.

