Swiss Firms Among The Gloomiest Globally For Q3 2025

Deutsch de Zollängste und Handelsflaute: Schweizer Firmen pessimistischer Original Read more: Zollängste und Handelsflaute: Schweizer Firmen pessimistische

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In an international comparison, Swiss firms are much more pessimistic about the third quarter of 2025. Fears about customs duties, global uncertainties, a slowdown in trade and declining sales are depressing sentiment. This content was published on July 16, 2025 - 10:33 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Global Business Optimism Index, compiled by business information service Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), fell by a significant 18% in Switzerland in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, according to a press release on Wednesday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Sentiment in Switzerland thus deteriorated significantly more than the global average, where the decline was only 6%. Only in France (-20%) and Brazil (-19%) was the decline bigger. Overall, the negative trend of the previous two quarters continued.

The downturn was particularly marked in the sub-index for supply chain stability, which fell by 20%. Globally, the index also fell significantly by 10%, albeit to a lesser extent than in Switzerland.

More More Swiss economy to slow for two years

This content was published on Mar 18, 2025 Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs lowers economic growth forecasts for both this year and next.

Read more: Swiss economy to slow for two year