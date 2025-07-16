Swiss Firms Among The Gloomiest Globally For Q3 2025
The Global Business Optimism Index, compiled by business information service Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), fell by a significant 18% in Switzerland in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, according to a press release on Wednesday.
Sentiment in Switzerland thus deteriorated significantly more than the global average, where the decline was only 6%. Only in France (-20%) and Brazil (-19%) was the decline bigger. Overall, the negative trend of the previous two quarters continued.
The downturn was particularly marked in the sub-index for supply chain stability, which fell by 20%. Globally, the index also fell significantly by 10%, albeit to a lesser extent than in Switzerland.More More Swiss economy to slow for two years
