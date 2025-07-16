Afghan Cueist Defeat Bahraini, Omani Rivals

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan cueist Saleh Mohammad Mohammadi defeated his opponents from Bahrain and Oman in the World Snooker Championship and moved to the 16th round, the National Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

In its X handle, the Olympic, Physical Education and Sports Department wrote national cueist Mohammadi defeated players from Bahrain and Oman 3-0 in the Masters section of the World Snooker Championship and advanced to the round of 16.

It said the competition is being held in two separate categories: Masters and Six Ball, with Afghanistan represented by Saleh Mohammad in the senior category and Ahmad Noman Noman in the junior category.

Saleh Mohammad will play his next match in these competitions against United Arab Emirates (UAE) player Mohammad Al-Joker at 6:30pm today.

The competition, hosted by Bahrain and involving 25 countries, began on July 13 in Manama and will continue until July 25.

