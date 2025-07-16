Polymers Powering EV Growth: Market To Surge At 18.1% CAGR By 2029

Boston, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Global Market for Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles, ” is expected to grow from $10.4 billion in 2024 to $23.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2024 to 2029.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market segments by polymer type, covering engineering plastics like PP, PU, PVC, PA, PE, ABS, and elastomers such as silicone and rubber, highlighting their roles in EV manufacturing. Applications are categorized into interior, exterior, and powertrain components. The study also breaks down the market by vehicle type, including BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs, and by region: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World, with further analysis by country. This structured approach helps identify the trends, opportunities, and regional dynamics shaping the future of polymers in the EV industry.

This report is particularly relevant today due to two major trends shaping the electric vehicle (EV) industry. First, the global EV market's rapid growth, driven by strong government support, rising fuel prices, increased private investment, and a global push for decarbonization. Second, EV manufacturers are increasingly turning to lightweight, cost-effective materials like polymers to enhance vehicle efficiency, safety, and range. Polymers help reduce vehicle weight, improve battery performance, and lower production costs, making them essential to the future of EV design and manufacturing.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rapid Growth in EV Sales: EV adoption is booming worldwide due to government incentives, rising fuel prices, and environmental concerns. This surge is increasing the need for polymers in EV components.

Demand for Lightweight and Electrification-Friendly Materials: To improve range and efficiency, EVs require lightweight materials. Advanced polymers replace heavier metals while offering excellent insulation and heat resistance for electrical systems.

Sustainable and Cost-Effective Solutions: Plastics are less expensive to produce and help reduce vehicle weight, which boosts energy efficiency. Their recyclability and durability also support long-term sustainability goals.

Focus on Circularity and Bioplastics: Automakers are turning to recycled plastics and bio-based materials to reduce environmental impact. This shift supports circular economy practices and enhances the green image of EVs.

Request a sample copy of the global market for polymers used in electric vehicles report .

Report Synopsis