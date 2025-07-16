Polymers Powering EV Growth: Market To Surge At 18.1% CAGR By 2029
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$9.1 billion
|Market size forecast
|$23.8 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 18.1% from 2024 to 2029
|Segments covered
|Polymer Type, Application, Vehicle Type, and Region
|Regions covered
|Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW)
|Countries covered
|China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Canada, and the U.S.
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- EV makers such as Kia, Polestar, and Volvo, are shifting their focus toward providing sustainable transportation. One growing trend is the use of recycled plastics in making EV parts. Another promising area is the use of bioplastics, which could help the market grow further.
- EV manufacturers and plastic suppliers are exploring eco-friendly materials like PHAs, biobased polyethylene, and composites made from starch and cellulose. However, these materials still face limitations in areas like heat resistance, insulation, and vibration control. Meanwhile, newer materials such as polyamides (PA), polyester and its blends, polyurethane (PU), carbon-based composites, and graphene-based materials are also being developed for EV applications.
Emerging startups
- Banyan Nation Cirplus
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The size of the market for polymers used in Evs is projected at $23.8 billion by the end of 2029. The CAGR is 18.1%.
- Key drivers include:
- Unprecedented growth in EV sales. Proliferating need for advanced polymers supporting lightweighting and electrification trends. Sustainability and cost-effectiveness offered by plastics to EVs.
- Type, application, vehicle, and region.
- The BEV segment will continue to dominate the market through 2029 and beyond.
- Asia-Pacific has the largest market share with China a key contributor to demand. The region's growth is further supplemented by increasing government support and growing investments in EV manufacturing capacities in China and other emerging economies.
Market leaders include:
- AGC INC. ARKEMA BASF CELANESE CORP. CHT GERMANY GMBH COVESTRO AG DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD. EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG LANXESS LG CHEM LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V. SABIC SOLVAY SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO. LTD. WACKER CHEMIE AG
