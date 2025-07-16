Hosts Global Expands Footprint With Launch Of Hosts Hawaii, Led By Industry Veteran Josh Jones

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the helm of Hosts Hawaii is, a seasoned hospitality leader and long-time Hosts Global team member. Previously the Regional General Manager for the West-overseeing Southern California, Las Vegas, and Seattle-Josh now steps into a new role, relocating to Hawaii to launch and lead this exciting new destination with vision and purpose.

Jones will be boots on the ground, guiding Hosts Hawaii with his deep client relationships, thoughtful event design, and operational excellence-all rooted in a deep respect for the local culture and environment. His move marks a bold new chapter in Hosts Global's commitment to destination expertise and delivering immersive, purposefully crafted group experiences.

"Hawaii has long been one of the most in-demand destinations in our industry, and we knew it was time to bring the Hosts standard of service to the islands," said Kurt Paben, CEO of Hosts Global. "Josh is the ideal leader to take this on. His gift for building trusted client relationships, his ability to creatively execute their vision with intention, and his thoughtful approach to event design and operations-combined with his respect for the local culture-make him the perfect person to lead this exciting expansion."

"Leading the launch of Hosts Hawaii is an incredible opportunity," said Josh Jones , SVP, Regional General Manager of Hosts Hawaii. "I'm honored to bring the Hosts Global brand to the islands and excited to build a team that creates extraordinary, culturally respectful events infused with the aloha spirit."

Hosts Hawaii officially opens this Fall 2025 and is now accepting inquiries for meetings, incentives, conferences, and events.

About Hosts Global

Hosts Global is a full-service destination management company (DMC) with award-winning members in more than 400 destinations worldwide. Known for delivering legendary group experiences, Hosts Global's network of expert DMC members and strategic partners help organizations plan and execute unforgettable meetings, incentives, and events. Visit to learn more.

SOURCE Hosts Global