Global Trends In Motorcycle Airbag Market : Forecast By Fabric Type And Distribution Channels (20252035) CAGR Of 9.3%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Motorcycle Airbag Market by Components (Airbag, Crash Sensor, Airbag ECU, Others), by Coating (Neoprene Coated, Silicone Coated, Non-Coated), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), by Fabric Type (Nylon, Polyester, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035". As per the report, the global motorcycle airbag industry is valued at $0.46 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach $1.07 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2026 to 2035.Download Report (344 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atMajor determinants of the market growthIncrease in number of road accidents, rise in demand for advanced safety systems, and development of self-contained airbag jackets are expected to boost the growth of the global motorcycle airbag market. However, high initial investment and software failures associated with sensors hinder the market hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growth in awareness from customers for protective gears and surge in demand for bike taxi services would open new opportunities in the future.Covid-19 scenario :The pandemic significantly affected the market due to strict lockdown regulations and ban on import-export of essential raw material items.The sudden decline in procurement of raw materials for vehicle components hampered the market.During the pandemic, the aviation production and sales suffered severely, which negatively affected the motorcycle airbag market.However, the vaccination drives across the globe increased significantly over the last few months, which is expected to help the market get back on track.The airbag segment to dominate the marketBy components, the airbag segment would hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global motorcycle airbag market, due to rise in consumer awareness towards vehicle and driver safety. However, the crash sensor segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, due to surge in demand for sensor technology to enhance the safety system in motorcycles.Request for Customization atThe neoprene coated segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2035By coating, the neoprene coated segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment will account for the largest share in 2025, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global motorcycle airbag market, owing to increase in use of this material for special-purpose clothing such as motorcycle jackets because of its heat resistance and tensile strength. The report includes analysis of the silicone coated and non-coated segment.The OEM segment to hold the lion's shareBy sales channel, the OEM segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2025, contributing to nearly 90% of the global motorcycle airbag market, as OEMs are coming up with the advanced crash sensors and ECUs as a standard function in their vehicles. In addition, the segment is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to growth in popularity of the airbag jackets and vests among the vehicle owners for safe drive.By nylon segment to showcase the highest CAGR by 2035By fabric type, the nylon segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment would hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for more than half of the global motorcycle airbag market, and will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption of nylon because of its high tensile strength, high elasticity, and superior abrasion resistance. The report includes analysis of the polyester and others segments.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here atNorth America held the largest shareBy region, the global motorcycle airbag market across Asia-Pacific would hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and will continue to maintain the leading position during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, owing to presence of large motorcycle fleet and increase in government regulation for safety.Major market playersAirvestBering MotoAlpinestarsDainese S.p.A.CLOVER IT S.r.l.FuryganDPI SafetyHeliteHonda Motor Co., LtdGIMOTO SRLKlimMOTOAIRÂ Mugen Denko Co., Ltd.Point Two Air Vests USA LLCRST MotoSpidiTucano Urbano S.r.l.Browse More Trending Reports :Used Bike MarketSpace Robotics MarketTorque Vectoring MarketLuxury Car MarketElectric Vehicle Charging Connector MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 