Sankamap Metals Reports High-Grade Gold And Copper Results, Including Up To 19.25 G/T Au And 4.09% Cu At The Fauro Property
|Sample ID
|Year
|Easting
|Northing
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu_%
|Au (g/t)
|D08775
|2025
|174396
|9240339
|27.4
|0.02
|5.87
|D08778
|2025
|174381
|9240319
|41.8
|0.05
|7.29
|D08780
|2025
|174509
|9240364
|26.9
|0.03
|5.77
|D08781
|2025
|174511
|9240366
|39.5
|0.06
|8.58
|D08782
|2025
|174521
|9240363
|21.4
|0.03
|7.55
|D08783
|2025
|174517
|9240351
|>100
|4.09
|1.30
|D08784
|2025
|174514
|9240347
|29.1
|0.13
|9.93
|D08785
|2025
|174532
|9240316
|14.0
|0.03
|7.61
|D08786
|2025
|174528
|9240300
|>100
|3.00
|2.86
|D08787
|2025
|174532
|9240305
|53.2
|1.44
|0.94
|D08873
|2025
|174386
|9240346
|6.3
|0.03
|10.65
|D08874
|2025
|174332
|9240439
|18.7
|0.05
|19.25
|D08875
|2025
|174412
|9240395
|21.7
|0.03
|16.95
Quality Assurance and Control Procedures
Sample preparation and analysis was completed at the Brisbane, Australia ALS Global Facility accredited by the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) and compliant with international standards ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analyzed using Four acid digestion methods on 34 elements: HF-HNO3-HCIO4 acid digestion, HCL leach and ACP-AES. Gold was analyzed using the Fire Assay technique with a 50g sample under the ALS code Au-AA26. A secure chain of custody procedure was maintained in storing and transporting samples. Sankamap uses industry standards for collecting samples taken on the Fauro property, internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) procedures were followed by ALS.
Next Steps - 2025 Exploration
Historical exploration including drilling, surface sampling, and geophysics at the Fauro Property have identified multiple near-surface, epithermal-style gold systems with strong potential for an underlying porphyry system.
Rock samples collected at the Kiovakase target during an initial site visit in May 2025 validated the presence of significant Au and Cu mineralization at surface.
A phased exploration program is slated to commence in late 2025, initially concentrating on systematic sampling to verify historical surface data. These findings will guide a follow-up geophysical survey (if necessary) targeting the conductive and resistive signatures characteristic of porphyry and epithermal mineral systems.
The integration of geophysical data with existing exploration results will aid in designing a focused drilling campaign. This program will seek to validate and build upon historical drill results while testing extensions of mineralization that remain open at depth and along strike.
*Disclaimer: References to the Lihir and Panguna deposits are provided solely to illustrate the potential scale of mineralization that could exist in similar geological settings. These references are not intended to imply that mineralization of similar type, size, or grade is present on Sankamap's property. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on Sankamap's property, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource. Not all historical information including, but not limited to magnetic survey data, QAQC procedures, lab assay certificates for historical exploration and sampling is available to Sankamap, historical exploration was in quarterly, annual and press releases.
About Sankamap Metals Inc.
Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; including Newcrest's Lihir Mine, with a resource of 71.9 million ounces of gold1 (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred).
Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.
At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au 2 ; underscoring the area's significant potential.
At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au 3 . Complementing these results are exceptional grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au 3 , along with recent sampling by Sankamap at the Kiovakase Target, which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu . In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au 3 , further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ ( ), under Sankamap's profile.
1. Newcrest Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred)
2. Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from SolGold Kuma Review June 2015, and SolGold plc Annual Report 2013/2012
3. September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and SolGold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012
QP Disclosure
The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and a director and officer of the Company.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
s/ "John Florek"
John Florek , M.Sc., P.Geol
Chief Executive Officer
Sankamap Metals Inc.
