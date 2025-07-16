Sankamap Metals Reports High-Grade Gold And Copper Results, Including Up To 19.25 G/T Au And 4.09% Cu At The Fauro Property

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results from the preliminary exploration program at its 24,000-hectare ("ha") Fauro Property ("Fauro"), part of its Oceania Project, located in the Shortland Islands, Western Province, Solomon Islands. The May site visit yielded a significant number of grab samples containing gold (Au) and Copper (Cu) mineralization, with assays returning values of up to 19.25 grams per tonne (g/t) Au and 4.09% Cu. CEO John Florek commented: "Confirming the historical mineralization at the Fauro property was a key objective of our recent site visit, and we are encouraged by the results. We continue to actively advance multiple epithermal prospects located around the rim of this highly mineralized caldera. "At the Kiovakase Target recent grab samples have returned multiple high-grade gold values in the double-digit g/t range; reaching up to 19.25 g/t Au; further validating the extent of gold mineralization. These encouraging results highlight the strong exploration potential on the property. "A significant development was the unexpected identification of substantial copper mineralization in recent grab samples, with grades reaching up to 4.09% Cu, alongside gold and elevated concentrations of lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), and silver (Ag). This represents a meaningful advancement over previous exploration efforts, which had only reported isolated anomalous values for these additional elements. Notably, the recent sampling was conducted across a broad zone exceeding 500 metres in strike length, an area that has seen only limited historical drilling: specifically, two shallow holes completed in the 1990s. For further context, please refer to our June 17, 2025, news release and Figure 2 below. "We are excited to continue advancing these targets as we work to expand and define the mineralized zones across the project areas." Assay Sample Highlights

Rock samples from Fauro yielded several high-grade gold assays, including a peak value of 19.25 g/t Au, with all sampling averaging a grade of 6.53 g/t Au

Higher than historically reported copper values, up to 4.09% Cu in rock samples, potential for a porphyry target at depth

Silver values are strongly associated with Au ranging from 6.3-100+ g/t Ag

Elevated typical epithermal mineralization pathfinder elements present in assays including:



>5900 ppm arsenic ("As") in 3 samples, up to 10,000+ ppm



>5400 ppm lead ("Pb") in 2 samples, up to 10,000+ ppm

>6400 ppm zinc ("Zn") in 3 samples, up to 10,000+ ppm Evidence of widespread gold across the property, confirmed through validating assays, historical exploration, and artisanal mining activities such as panning and surface excavation Discussion The Fauro Property is strategically situated along a regional copper-gold (Cu-Au) trend known for hosting major deposits, including Panguna and Lihir. Fauro shares key tectonic and geological features with both Panguna and Lihir and is situated in a largely underexplored region. (See disclaimer below and regional location map in the May 7, 2025, news release). The initial phase of the exploration program at Fauro was strategically designed to validate historical surficial assay results, engage with local communities, and evaluate terrain and logistical conditions in preparation for a forthcoming drill campaign. As part of this effort, sixteen preliminary grab samples were collected from the Kiovakase Target, one of three historically explored zones on the property (see Figure 1). Assay results returned high-grade gold values, including up to 19.25 g/t Au, along with multiple significant copper assays, reaching up to 4.09% Cu (see Figure 2 and Table 1). These results reinforce the strong mineral potential of the Fauro Property and provide compelling support for continued exploration.



Figure 1: Location of target areas and historical intercepts with magnetics overlay. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 2: Highlighted recent 2025 assay results at the Kiovakase Target. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 3: Select high-grade rock samples at Kiovakase. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Table 1: 2025 Assay highlights at Kiovakase.

Sample ID Year Easting Northing Ag (g/t) Cu_% Au (g/t) D08775 2025 174396 9240339 27.4 0.02 5.87 D08778 2025 174381 9240319 41.8 0.05 7.29 D08780 2025 174509 9240364 26.9 0.03 5.77 D08781 2025 174511 9240366 39.5 0.06 8.58 D08782 2025 174521 9240363 21.4 0.03 7.55 D08783 2025 174517 9240351 >100 4.09 1.30 D08784 2025 174514 9240347 29.1 0.13 9.93 D08785 2025 174532 9240316 14.0 0.03 7.61 D08786 2025 174528 9240300 >100 3.00 2.86 D08787 2025 174532 9240305 53.2 1.44 0.94 D08873 2025 174386 9240346 6.3 0.03 10.65 D08874 2025 174332 9240439 18.7 0.05 19.25 D08875 2025 174412 9240395 21.7 0.03 16.95

Quality Assurance and Control Procedures

Sample preparation and analysis was completed at the Brisbane, Australia ALS Global Facility accredited by the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) and compliant with international standards ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analyzed using Four acid digestion methods on 34 elements: HF-HNO3-HCIO4 acid digestion, HCL leach and ACP-AES. Gold was analyzed using the Fire Assay technique with a 50g sample under the ALS code Au-AA26. A secure chain of custody procedure was maintained in storing and transporting samples. Sankamap uses industry standards for collecting samples taken on the Fauro property, internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) procedures were followed by ALS.

Next Steps - 2025 Exploration

Historical exploration including drilling, surface sampling, and geophysics at the Fauro Property have identified multiple near-surface, epithermal-style gold systems with strong potential for an underlying porphyry system.

Rock samples collected at the Kiovakase target during an initial site visit in May 2025 validated the presence of significant Au and Cu mineralization at surface.

A phased exploration program is slated to commence in late 2025, initially concentrating on systematic sampling to verify historical surface data. These findings will guide a follow-up geophysical survey (if necessary) targeting the conductive and resistive signatures characteristic of porphyry and epithermal mineral systems.

The integration of geophysical data with existing exploration results will aid in designing a focused drilling campaign. This program will seek to validate and build upon historical drill results while testing extensions of mineralization that remain open at depth and along strike.

*Disclaimer: References to the Lihir and Panguna deposits are provided solely to illustrate the potential scale of mineralization that could exist in similar geological settings. These references are not intended to imply that mineralization of similar type, size, or grade is present on Sankamap's property. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on Sankamap's property, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource. Not all historical information including, but not limited to magnetic survey data, QAQC procedures, lab assay certificates for historical exploration and sampling is available to Sankamap, historical exploration was in quarterly, annual and press releases.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; including Newcrest's Lihir Mine, with a resource of 71.9 million ounces of gold1 (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred).

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au 2 ; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au 3 . Complementing these results are exceptional grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au 3 , along with recent sampling by Sankamap at the Kiovakase Target, which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu . In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au 3 , further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ ( ), under Sankamap's profile.

1. Newcrest Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred)

2. Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from SolGold Kuma Review June 2015, and SolGold plc Annual Report 2013/2012

3. September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and SolGold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and a director and officer of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek , M.Sc., P.Geol

Chief Executive Officer

Sankamap Metals Inc.