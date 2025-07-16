Malaysia Recommerce Intelligence Report 2025 Market To Grow By 14.7% In 2025, Reaching $1.67 Billion - Forecast To 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Malaysia recommerce market is poised for robust growth, with projections showing a 14.7% annual increase, reaching US$1.67 billion by 2025 and US$2.67 billion by 2029. The report offers a comprehensive analysis, detailing market opportunities across C2C and B2C channels, resale formats, and consumer behavior. Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recommerce market in Malaysia is expected to grow by 14.7% on annual basis to reach US$1.67 billion in 2025. The recommerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 18.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the recommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 1.46 billion to approximately USD 2.67 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Malaysia, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (peer-to-peer and business-led resale); product categories; sales channels; and resale formats. With over 60+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of recommerce market dynamics.

It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the recommerce market, segmented by recommerce channels (C2C, B2C, trade-in programs), sales models (resale, rental, refurbishment), platform types (generalist and vertical-specific), digital engagement (app, website, social media), and retail categories (electronics, apparel, home goods, and more). In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour, device usage, payment preferences, and city-level penetration across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities. Reasons to Buy

Market Insights for Growth and Innovation: Navigate the future direction of the recommerce market by understanding business models adopted by key players - including resale, refurbishment, and rental formats. Leverage market share estimates to assess innovation, positioning, and growth opportunities.

In-depth Understanding of Recommerce Market Dynamics: Gain a detailed view of market structure and growth trends across core sectors such as retail shopping, automotive, and home improvement. Understand key drivers shaping recommerce adoption through 2029.

Value and Volume KPIs for Market Sizing: Utilize gross merchandise value (GMV), transaction volume, and average transaction value at the national level to quantify the overall market opportunity with precision.

Competitive Landscape and Market Share Intelligence: Benchmark against leading recommerce players using market share data across categories and channels. Inform strategic decisions by understanding the current and emerging competitive landscape.

Channel-Level and Digital Engagement Insights: Identify high-growth channels including C2C, B2C, and retailer-led trade-in programs. Track consumer activity across app, web, and social platforms to align digital strategies with behavior. Consumer Segmentation and Demand Patterns: Target growth opportunities by analyzing consumer behavior segmented by age group, income level, gender, and city tier. Adapt business models to evolving spending dynamics and platform preferences. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Malaysia



Scope

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Malaysia, supported by 40+ tables and 55+ charts. The databook provides detailed forecasts and key performance indicators across transaction value, volume, and market share trends from 2020 to 2029. Below is a summary of the key market segments covered:

Malaysia Recommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics



Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) Trend Analysis

Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Malaysia Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Sector



Retail Shopping

Home Improvement Other Sectors

Malaysia Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Category



Apparel & Accessories

Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Home Decor & Essentials

Books, Toys & Hobbies

Automotive Parts & Accessories

Sports & Fitness Equipment Other Product Categories

Malaysia Recommerce by Channel



Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs

Malaysia Recommerce by Sales Model



Resale

Rental Refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned

Malaysia Recommerce by Digital Engagement Channel



Website-Based Resale

App-Based Resale Social Media Driven Resale

Malaysia Recommerce by Platform Type



Generalist Marketplaces Vertical-Specific Platforms

Malaysia Recommerce by Device and OS



Mobile vs Desktop Android, iOS

Malaysia Recommerce by City Tier



Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities Tier 3 Cities

Malaysia Recommerce by Payment Instrument



Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallets

Other Digital Payments Cash

Malaysia Recommerce Market Share Analysis



Market Share by Key Players Competitive Landscape Overview

Malaysia Recommerce by Consumer Demographics



Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level Market Share by Gender

Malaysian Recommerce Market

