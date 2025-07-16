Emirates NBD Backs AED 3.9 Bn Funding For Dubai's Blue Metro

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Emirates NBD has arranged AED 3.9 billion in fully underwritten syndicated bonding facilities to support the MAPA‐LIMAK‐CRRC consortium building Dubai's Metro Blue Line Project, advancing the emirate's 2040 Urban Master Plan goals for a world‐class public transport network.

The bond will cover part of the AED 20.5 billion contract awarded by the Roads and Transport Authority to the three‐way consortium for design and construction of the new metro line. Set to span 30 km with 14 stations, the Blue Line extends across strategic locations including Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Academic City.

Scheduled for operational launch in September 2029, the electrified line will link with the existing Red and Green metro lines, alongside bus and taxi services, anticipating service for around 350,000 daily passengers by 2040. Strategic planners expect the new route to relieve congestion and connect residential, industrial and academic zones more efficiently.

The green finance classification reflects the project's alignment with Emirates NBD's Sustainable Finance Framework, categorising it under“Clean Transportation”. Bank executives described the deal as a key milestone reinforcing its role as a partner in green, strategic infrastructure projects shaping the emirate's future.

Bank spokesperson Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, emphasised the initiative's importance:“This metro line is a landmark undertaking ... providing a rising population with new, efficient, accessible, and reliable public transportation”. From the consortium, MAPA's Murathan Doruk Günal praised the bank's trust and commitment to Dubai's sustainable urban vision, while Limak board member Serdar Bacaksız highlighted the transformative potential of the infrastructure move.

As a smart, automated system, the Metro Blue Line aims to cut travel times significantly-passengers can expect a 25‐minute ride between Creek and Academic City, and 17 minutes to Centrepoint-boosting integration with future transport, including Etihad Rail. Its construction includes 14.5 km elevated track and 15.5 km underground, with platform enhancements to support growing ridership.

See also DP World Secures 30‐Year Deal to Revitalise Tartus Port

This latest phase follows RTA's December 2024 contract award for the consortium-comprising Turkish entities MAPA and Limak, alongside China's CRRC-marking a significant milestone in Dubai's push for an expanded rail network. The broader roster of contractors included international firms, but this consortium triumphed in the bid judged on technical capacity and delivery potential.

As part of the 2040 Urban Master Plan, the Blue Line is designed not only to strengthen mobility but also to advance sustainable urban growth. Emirates NBD's bond facility demonstrates private‐sector alignment with government transport ambitions and the emirate's environmental commitments.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?