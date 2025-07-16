'Qatar Attaches Importance To Protecting, Rehabilitating Heritage Sites In Danger'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to Unesco H E Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Hanzab affirmed that through its membership in the World Heritage Committee, the State of Qatar places great importance on the protection and rehabilitation of endangered heritage sites.



This statement came during his participation in an event organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in cooperation with several partners, on ICESCO's strategy to support the removal of its member states' properties from the list of world heritage in danger, which was held on the sidelines of the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee held at Unesco headquarters in Paris from July 6 to 16.

He stressed that protecting endangered sites is a shared international responsibility requiring coordinated efforts, innovative tools, and strong partnerships.

He noted that through such cooperation, it is possible to support the permanent removal of sites from the list of World Heritage in Danger, especially within ICESCO member states.

Al Hanzab stated that Qatar, through its relevant national institutions, is fully committed to this effort by investing in advanced database systems that enhance transparency, accountability, and protection of cultural properties, adding that these systems enable precise documentation and monitoring, which help prevent illicit trafficking, a significant ongoing threat to endangered heritage sites.

He stated that meaningful progress requires the involvement of all stakeholders: heritage institutions, customs, law enforcement authorities, and international organizations.

By empowering frontline workers with knowledge and technology, the detection and prevention of illicit transfer of cultural assets could be improved, Al Hanzab added.

The Permanent Representative of Qatar to Unesco affirmed Qatar's support for ICESCO's strategy, its efforts to encourage best practices, promote regional cooperation, and strengthen preventive frameworks to ensure that threatened sites not only survive but thrive, preserving this shared cultural heritage for future generations.

During the event, Director of the Culture Sector at ICESCO Dr. Mohamed Zine El Abidine reviewed the organization's recent achievements in assisting its member states in removing some of their sites from the list of World Heritage in Danger, reaffirming ICESCO's commitment to proactive work and collaboration in heritage preservation.

The event's opening featured a recorded speech by ICESCO Director-General Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, in which he announced the official launch of the ICESCO-Azerbaijan Natavan Heritage Excellence Award, which aims to honour outstanding contributions to the preservation, management, and promotion of cultural heritage in the Islamic world.

Several prominent figures delivered speeches during the event, including Director of Unesco's World Heritage Centre Lazare Eloundou Assomo; President of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) Teresa Patricio; Executive Director of the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF) Dr. Albino Jopela; and Chairman of the Islamic World Heritage Committee Eng. Mohammed Al Aidarous.