U.S. Imposes 17 Percent Tariff on Mexican Tomatoes
(MENAFN) The United States has implemented a 17% tariff on the majority of tomato imports from Mexico, effective immediately, according to the government.
This decision follows the country’s withdrawal from a longstanding agreement with Mexico, which authorities claim "had failed to protect US tomato growers from unfairly priced Mexican imports".
US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick stated that "for far too long our farmers have been crushed by unfair trade practices that undercut pricing on produce like tomatoes".
This move marks a significant shift in U.S. trade policy, aiming to address what officials view as detrimental effects of Mexican tomato imports on domestic agriculture.
Mexico, however, strongly denied allegations of dumping its tomatoes into the U.S. market at artificially low prices.
Officials there emphasized that the high demand for their tomatoes stems from their superior quality, not from any market manipulation.
The newly introduced tariff is likely to result in price hikes at grocery stores and food establishments, especially in places like pizza shops and Mexican-themed restaurants.
Items such as tomato-based sauces for pizzas and traditional salsas are expected to be particularly affected.
Approximately 70% of the tomatoes consumed in the United States are sourced from Mexico, as reported by the advocacy group Florida Tomato Exchange.
Supporters of the tariff believe it will drive more consumers toward domestically grown tomatoes, thereby strengthening local commerce.
Nevertheless, Mexico’s economy and agriculture ministry has pushed back, stating it would be "impossible to substitute Mexican tomatoes" due to the vast quantity currently imported.
The debate underscores the tension between promoting domestic industries and maintaining access to popular foreign produce.
